Las Vegas Strip stabbing suspect appears in court
A man charged with killing two people and wounding six others in a knife attack on the Las Vegas Strip made his first appearance in court on Friday. (Oct. 7)
A man charged with killing two people and wounding six others in a knife attack on the Las Vegas Strip made his first appearance in court on Friday. (Oct. 7)
Police say a suspect was arrested in connection with a stabbing attack along the Las Vegas Strip that left at least two people dead and several wounded Thursday (Oct. 6)
Scott and Ashley designed their school bus home with French doors, a pull out keyboard, and bee themed decor
The White House is leading a government-wide effort to implement policies aimed at boosting diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in the government.
A suspect was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon by Las Vegas police after stabbing at least eight individuals, killing two, on the Las Vegas Strip.
A suspect is in custody after a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip. Police said a man with a large kitchen knife attacked eight people. At least two people died from their injuries.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified 32-year-old Yoni Barrios as the suspect in the mass stabbing on Las Vegas Boulevard late Thursday morning. Alyssa Bethencourt reports.
From Aidan's big return to deep diving into Che Diaz's past, here's everything to expect from season 2 of And Just Like That..., which just began filming
Video shared with KTNV shows a stabbing victim being carried away from the scene after a mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday.
A man with a large kitchen knife who terrorized tourists and locals, including showgirls, on the Las Vegas Strip in a stabbing rampage that left two people dead and six others wounded will be charged with murder, the region's top prosecutor said Friday. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he intends to file two counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon against Yoni Barrios, 32. Barrios had traveled from California and only been in town “a short time,” Wolfson added.
Experts and Las Vegas fans reminisce over the city's history approaching the 70th anniversary of the Sahara, the oldest standing hotel on the Strip.
And just like that, Fashion Month Spring/Summer 2023 has come to an end. The past few weeks have...
Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss first-quarter earnings for Tilray.
After a three-day trial, a jury found Pensacola man Stefan Gislason of second-degree murder for shooting his friend in the back of the head in 2020.
Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. The doctor, Robert Hadden, surrendered his medical license after being convicted in 2016 on sex-related charges.
The much-touted antiviral can help reduce symptoms significantly. But it has limitations.By Kevin LoriaFor people at high risk of severe COVID-19, including seniors and those with chronic health ...
Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. Police launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
A former University of Arizona graduate student arrested in the fatal shooting of a hydrology professor was being held without bond Friday after a judge ruled there was enough evidence to try him on charges of first degree murder and aggravated assault. An interim complaint in the case released Friday says Thomas Meixner, who headed the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, was shot four times on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the hydrology department.
Alex Friedmann admitted to hiding guns and numerous packs of screw driver bits, razor and saw blades within the walls of the Nashville jail in 2019.
A city garbage hauler who hit and seriously injured an 81-year-old woman with his truck as she crossed a Brooklyn street has been arrested, police said Friday. Kyle Brown, 34, was charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise good care for the Thursday morning crash in Bensonhurst. Brown was making his rounds with his white garbage truck at 8:30 a.m. when he made a left turn from 85th ...
A Florida deputy was attacked by a 14-year-old boy while on patrol Thursday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.