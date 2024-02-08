Las Vegas sub accused of flipping table with special needs student on it

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County School District substitute teacher allegedly flipped a table with a special education student standing on it and also threw a heavy backpack at another child, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

School district police arrested Roberta McIntyre, 66, last week on three counts of abuse and neglect, they said.

On Thursday, Feb. 1, officers responded to Robert E. Lake Elementary School for a report of a teacher who had battered a student. A staff member told police she was “concerned” about McIntyre because of “abusive” behavior she witnessed, documents said.

Earlier that week, McIntyre allegedly “put her foot up in a kicking motion” toward a special education student who police said was “charging” at her. The movement knocked the student to the ground, police said.

Roberta McIntyre, 66, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, for three counts of abuse and neglect and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. (CCSDPD/KLAS)

The next day, McIntyre allegedly flipped a table, which another special education student was on, causing the student to fly three feet into the air and landing on her back, police said. Police noted the table broke when it too hit the ground.

McIntyre also allegedly grabbed a child by the hair and said, “You like that?” according to police. In another incident, McIntyre allegedly threw a 20-to-25-pound backpack at a student.

McIntyre denied the allegations but said she “may have” hit a student in the face with the backpack, documents said.

McIntyre has been a substitute teacher with CCSD since December 2016 and was removed from the teaching pool, school police said. She was no longer eligible to serve as a substitute within the district pending her case.

A judge did not require McIntyre to post bail to secure her release, though the judge ordered her to stay away from the school.

McIntyre’s arrest came one day after a CCSD bus driver was arrested on a DUI charge after he was involved in a crash while driving a school bus.

