Las Vegas is teeming with events for Super Bowl 58: Here's the complete list of what to do

Weekends in Vegas typically burst with energy, and Super Bowl 58 weekend promises even more excitement as the entire city takes on serious game-day spirit.

Over 450,000 people are predicted to head to Sin City to experience the big game on Feb. 11, and they'll have their pick of endless events, watch parties, star-studded entertainment and more. Even those who aren't forking up the record-breaking cost of nearly $12,082 for game tickets will still feel the anticipation of the NFL championship game as the city leans into an overwhelming atmosphere of football fervor. Resorts will pull out all the stops and the city's top restaurants, bars and nightclubs will offer exclusive Super Bowl-themed parties and specials.

And the celebration is not just for the weekend: events start as soon as Monday and run all week.

From watch parties galore to the chance to meet football stars, read below for a run-down of the biggest events in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl 58 compiled by The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

A general overall view of Allegiant Stadium, the site of Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, in Las Vegas on Jan. 30, 2024.

What are the special Super Bowl events happening the week leading to the big game?

The Dan Patrick Show will be broadcasted in Las Vegas for the first time in show history at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Across five days of live coverage leading up to the Big Game at Allegiant Stadium, broadcasts will take place from Monday, Feb. 5 through Friday, Feb. 9. This spot is part of FOX Sports Radio’s 24th annual “Super Week” initiative and the show will be taped in front of a live audience all week on the resort’s third-floor Oasis Pool Deck.

The Super Bowl Opening Night fueled by Gatorade will take place at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Feb. 5. For the first time during an Opening Night, fans will get a preview of the Allegiant Stadium campus ahead of the Super Bowl, with the event including family-friendly activities, photo opportunities and shopping opportunities for exclusive merchandise by NFL Shop presented by Visa, plus autographs from NFL players.

CBS presents The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary, previously known as the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold, the concert event offers an inspiring blend of music and football stars.

Eight Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas will present Marshawn Lynch’s Fam1st Big Game Party on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The event will feature a charity auction, a performance by rapper Too $hort and the NFL great, Marshawn Lynch himself, serving cocktails as a guest bartender. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to Lynch’s Fam1st charity.

M Pool at M Resort Spa Casino will present the 14th Annual Ditka & Jaws Cigar Party on Thursday, Feb. 8. The event, hosted by former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski and former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, will feature more than 250 former and current NFL players. Visitors can enjoy premium cigars, spirits, appetizers, as well as live music and a silent auction. The event will benefit Jaws Youth Playbook and The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund.

Della’s Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas will offer the Pepsi Dig-In Brunch from Thursday, Feb. 8 to Saturday, Feb. 10. The specialty dining experience features five chefs from black-owned restaurants across the country to offer an immersive culinary experience. The general seating is first come, first served, and features an a la carte chef-curated menu (including twists on Della’s classics) and a culinary-inspired cocktail bar and menu; while the Chef’s Table option requires reservations and features a three-course, prix fixe tasting menu, a meet-and-greet with the chefs and a mixology experience.

New York-New York Hotel & Casino will present an immersive fan experience with the Frito-Lay Chip Strip from Thursday, Feb. 8 to Sunday, Feb. 11 on the resort’s Brooklyn Bridge. Fans will be able to take a seat in a stretch limo wrapped in Chester Cheetah print, visit a Cheetos Chapel where fans will be married by Chester Cheetah and check out a Frito-Lay Snackpot that offers the opportunity to win prizes.

AZILO Ultra Pool and Lounge at SAHARA Las Vegas will put on the Playmakers Party presented by men’s lifestyle magazine FHM and event firm Babes in Toyland on Thursday, Feb. 8. The evening, powered by the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) of Los Angeles and professional football hall of famer Terrell Davis, will feature appearances by more than 200 social media influencers and models. Complete with performances by DJ Shift and DJ Stephi K, proceeds will benefit Hounds and Heroes.

AREA15 will put on the NFL Legends “Big Game Kickoff” Party on Friday, Feb. 9. Presented by USA TODAY in partnership with the National Football League Alumni Association, the event will bring together professional athletes and special guests, including players Hines Ward, Matt Ryan, Malcolm Jenkins and LeSean McCoy. Completing the event are a red-carpet experience, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, a meet-and-greet opportunity and a live performance by pop star Jason Derulo.

MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino will present the Necessary Roughness Skills Challenge on Friday, Feb. 9. Comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura will host the friendly and funny competition, “draft” celebrity friends for their respective teams and then compete in passing, kicking and athletic skills activities. The event is open to all members of MGM Resorts’ loyalty program and sign-ups for the program will be available on-site.

Off the Field NFL Wives Association presents its Off the Field Annual Charity Fashion Show, in collaboration with The Grand Canal Shoppes, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 9.

Shaquille O'Neal will bring his larger-than-life personality and over-the-top music festival experience with Shaq's Fun House on Friday, Feb. 9 at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. The event will offer a fan experience that includes an immersive carnival with rides and games, live performances from Lil Wayne, Diplo and the big man himself, DJ DIESEL.

The Super Bowl Breakfast will take place at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Feb. 10. This NFL-sanctioned event has taken place in the Super Bowl host city every year since 1988, drawing sellout crowds to hear from some of sport’s biggest names. The 37th annual event will unite Las Vegas business and civic leaders, sports fans from around the country, and football legends, including Pro Football Hall of Famers, former Bart Starr Award winners and many more.

Taste of the NFL will take place at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center on Saturday, Feb. 10. Attendees will enjoy a tasting menu curated by the country’s most talented chefs, opportunities to mingle with NFL superstars and incredible surprises.

The Super Bowl Experience presented by Toyota will take place at Mandalay Bay South Convention Center at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino from Wednesday, Feb. 7 through Saturday, Feb. 10. The event offers fans the opportunity to collect autographs from current NFL players and legends, shop for merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa and participate in new and enhanced interactive games. The experience is complete with photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a 40-yard dash against NFL players on LED screens and a Super Bowl display showcasing all 57 Super Bowl rings.

The Maxim Casino Royale Experience will take place at the Events Center at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10. Maxim, in partnership with unKommon events, will offer a glamorous evening with some of the biggest celebrities, athletes and music artists to celebrate during the weekend.

“Sports Illustrated” will put on SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan for another year of VIP-driven experiences and iconic performances at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10.

What else is there to do, see in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIIIweekend?

Fremont Street Experience will host its Excessive Celebration Bowl Bash from Thursday, Feb. 8 to Sunday, Feb. 11. The weekend-long event features 25 live performances headlined by country star Chris Lane on Friday, Feb. 9 and rock band The Offspring on Saturday, Feb. 10. Additional entertainment throughout the weekend includes roving, football themed, cirque-style entertainment and a live theatrical show from the Grid Iron Girls. A Silent Disco – with DJs playing music for attendees wearing wireless headphones – and prizes for fans celebrating excessively will complete the event.

Pop star Bruno Mars will continue his residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM with a performance on Friday, Feb. 9.

Soulful singer-songwriter Adele will again take the stage for her “Weekends with Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10.

Comedians Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer team up for a stand-up show at MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10.

Talk show host and original “American Idol” Kelly Clarkson returns to Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for her final dates of the “Chemistry, An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson” residency on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10.

Shaq’s All Star Comedy Jam, hosted by Deon Cole, will feature stand-up comics Earthquake, D.L. Hughley, Desi Banks and Aida Rodriguez at the Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10.

Pop star Christina Aguilera takes the stage at Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10.

Hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan debut their Las Vegas residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10.

Rock stars U2 continue their “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live” run at Sphere Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10.

Sphere displays the name of the band U2's residency "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere" during the venue's opening night Sept. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will continue his residency at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10.

Country star Luke Combs takes the stage at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10.

AREA15 will present IKON Presents: Rod Wave Party of the Century on Saturday, Feb. 10. The event will feature rapper Rod Wave and special guests Summer Walker, DaBaby and Big Charm. Following on Sunday, Feb. 11, the complex will present IKON Presents: Big Game Weekend Grand Finale with 50 Cent and Friends featuring Rapper 50 Cent with Fridayy, DJ Atkive and DJ Nice.

Where to party in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII weekend

Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace will present a weekend of top-tier talent, including Steve Aoki (Thursday, Feb. 8), Alesso (Friday, Feb. 9), and Zedd (Saturday, Feb. 10).

Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub at The Cromwell will present a stacked lineup for the weekend, featuring Rick Ross (Thursday, Feb. 8), Chris Brown (Friday, Feb. 9), Meek Mill (Saturday, Feb. 10) and Lil Baby (Sunday, Feb. 11).

LIV Las Vegas at Fontainebleau Las Vegas presents a stellar weekend of sounds, with performers including Metro Boomin (Thursday, Feb. 8), John Summit (Friday, Feb. 9), Tiësto (Saturday, Feb. 10).

TAO Nightclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will present a stellar weekend of beats and performances, including sets from Fat Joe (Thursday, Feb. 8) and Mustard (Saturday, Feb. 10).

Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas will present a star-studded weekend, featuring performances by T-Pain (Thursday, Feb. 8), Illenium and Kaskade (Saturday, Feb. 10) and Ludacris (Sunday, Feb. 11).

Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will present an impressive weekend of entertainment, featuring Lil Jon (Friday, Feb. 9) and Nelly (Saturday, Feb. 10).

Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino will present a performance by Tyga on Friday, Feb. 9.

JEWEL Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino will present a set by Jersey Shore favorite DJ Pauly D on Saturday, Feb. 10.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas will present a packed lineup, featuring The Chainsmokers and Kygo (Saturday, Feb. 10) and Marshmello (Sunday, Feb. 11).

Super Bowl LVIII watch parties in Las Vegas

Illuminarium Las Vegas at AREA15 will use its 360-degree screens, state-of-the-art surround sound and projection mapping to bring the biggest game to life. The event features raffles, an all-you-can-eat buffet of tailgate favorites, football-themed drinks and Illuminarium’s expansive list of specialty gameday cocktails.

Proper Eats Food Hall at ARIA Resort & Casino will offer an all-you-can-eat-and-drink tailgate package – featuring pies from Pizzaoki, smash burger sliders from Lola’s Burgers and fried chicken sliders from Seoul Bird – to celebrate the weekend.

Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace will present a watch party complete with an Italian buffet and premium bar.

Downtown Container Park will present the Big Game Tequila & Beer Bash viewing party for the occasion at the open-air shopping center and entertainment venue. Visitors can enjoy all-you-can-drink palomas, margaritas and a variety of beers, while food options from the surrounding eateries will be available for purchase. Fans can catch every play, foul and touchdown on an 8-foot by 17-foot LED screen on The Lawn accompanied by parkwide surround sound.

The George Sportsmen's Lounge at Durango Casino & Resort, offering a sports viewing experience where visitors are surrounded by screens, will offer a Big Game viewing experience including an open bar, a tailgate menu ​and bottle service.

El Cortez Hotel & Casino will present a viewing party at both The Sports Book and Ike's Bar. Tickets include a seat in one of the viewing areas, two drink tickets and an all-you-can-eat buffet.

LIV Las Vegas at Fontainebleau Las Vegas offers fans a VIP viewing experience complete with high-definition televisions, food and beverage offerings and premium seating options.

Gold Spike will bring back The Big Spike viewing party to the Downtown Las Vegas nightspot, complete with jumbo screens and surround-sound, a tailgate buffet of gameday bites, an open bar, contests and giveaways.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas will offer an exclusive party package for the game, featuring guaranteed seating, an open bar and a mouthwatering all-you-can-eat menu of Bavarian favorites from the iconic German beer hall.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen at Horseshoe Las Vegas will host a watch party featuring all-you-care-to-drink beer, wine and well cocktails and a food credit for the Food Network star’s signature gameday-friendly fare with ticket purchase.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate will take place near The LINQ Promenade and feature 10+ restaurant pop-ups, custom created Guy Fieri concepts and musical performances from country music superstar Dustin Lynch and EDM talent DIPLO.

Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The LINQ Hotel + Experience will also present a watch party, including all-you-care-to-drink beer, wine and well cocktails and a food credit for the Food Network star’s signature gameday-friendly fare with ticket purchase.

ameriCAN Beer & Cocktails at The LINQ Promenade, known for its beer menu of nearly 70 varieties – served in cans, with the aim to offer a beer from each U.S. state – will put on a watch party featuring a premium open bar and guaranteed seating.

Virgil’s Barbecue at The LINQ Promenade will offer a watch party complete with family-style menus served to each table and a premium open bar.

HyperX Arena Las Vegas at Luxor Hotel & Casino will host a watch event at its 30,000-square-foot facility, which offers a state-of-the-art LED video wall; dozens of television displays; an open bar featuring call liquors, beers and wines and a variety of game-day bites.

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino will offer a Big Game experience including an all-you-can-eat menu of American favorites and a premium open bar. The main dining room features a 30-foot-long LED viewing screen with HD TVs and audio/visual technology throughout the venue to recreate “50 Yard Line” gameday excitement.

CRUSH American Grill at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino will celebrate the game with butler-style tableside selections, including barbecue pork sliders, Mexican street corn and more.

Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino will present its Big Game Buffet, where visitors can enjoy the action on all TVs and a buffet of gameday favorites.

Tailgate Social at Palace Station Hotel & Casino will offer a watch party featuring a menu of mouthwatering eats, an oversized beer list, and more than 30 high definition TVs for fans to take in the gridiron action.

Cabo Wabo Cantina at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will offer football fans an all-you-can-eat-and-drink viewing party with tailgate fare and its signature margaritas.

Gordon Ramsay Burger at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will present a watch party complete with all-you-care-to-drink beer, wine and well cocktails, plus a food credit with ticket purchase.

Eight Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas, a cigar and spirits lounge, will present a Big Game Bash complete with premium cigar, whiskey and cocktail selections.

Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas to offer a curated themed drink menu, exclusive packages, photo opportunities and giveaways.

AZILO Ultra Pool at SAHARA Las Vegas will present a watch party complete with the action broadcasted on its 240-foot-long LED video wall and premium food and beverage packages.

Chickie’s & Pete’s at SAHARA Las Vegas will offer a watch party complete with big-screen viewing and food and beverage packages.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will present its annual Big Game Blitz party, featuring all-inclusive seating packages, Black Tap snacks, a premium bar and more.

Electra Cocktail Club at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will present a watch party with its 40-foot HD screen at the center. The event will feature giveaways and games as well as beats from a DJ after the game.

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will offer an all-you-can-eat menu and its signature cocktails during the game, which can be viewed on one of its four large screens.

Kassi Beach House at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will host "Kassi Bowl", a watch party complete with viewing of the game on 20 TV screens and an unlimited, all-inclusive menu.

The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas will present a feast surrounded by big screens in a special VIP seating area for the Big Game. Packages include limitless visits to The Buffet’s Seafood Spectacular, as well as an expanded selection of tailgate favorites.

La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas will offer an all-you-can-eat package – featuring bites like ahi tuna poke, chicken wings and more – and bottomless bar options.

