Las Vegas teen accused of violent crime spree targeting Asians released from jail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- A teen accused of targeting Asian individuals in a Las Vegas crime spree was granted bail five days after he was charged as an adult and moved from the juvenile system.

Eric Woulard, 17, is accused of committing at least four burglaries, holding victims including a grandmother with an infant and a boy who was home alone at gunpoint, and stealing cash, jewelry, and more.

“This court does have some serious concerns about the charges,” Judge Kathleen Bergquist said before setting bail at $25,000 on Oct. 6. Bergquist is a pro-tem judge, meaning she was filling in for Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Amy Chellini.

In Nevada, a defendant can pay a bail bondsman 15% of the set bail amount in order to be released.

The Clark County District Attorney’s office had requested $150,000 bail and referred to Woulard as a danger to the community and a potential flight risk due to the nature of the charges and the potential sentence.

Woulard initially faced 27 charges. He currently faces 25 felony charges, according to court records. Charges include multiple counts of robbery with the use of a deadly weapon burglary with the use of a firearm or deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping with the use of a deadly weapon, possession, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and more.

A public defender said that Woulard planned on attending school and had a strong family support system, including his mother.

However, in juvenile court, a prosecutor said that Woulard’s mother covered for him and his family did not cooperate with probation.

Woulard is currently on house arrest, on high-level electronic monitoring, and prohibited from having weapons. He also must stay away from the victims identified in his case.

The 8 News Now Investigators have learned that police identified at least 17 victims. Woulard is also accused of pointing a gun at another customer at a car wash.

Previously, Woulard was in the juvenile system for crimes against two senior citizens, including a school bus driver whom police said he threatened to shoot.

He received probation for his first case. He was sent to Spring Mountain Youth Camp for his second case but was removed after he did not comply.

In juvenile court on Oct. 1, Clark County District Court Judge Sunny Bailey made the decision to charge Woulard as an adult after reviewing multiple factors including challenges he has faced. It was revealed that Woulard suffered abuse as a child and that a doctor concluded that he had a marked degree of psychopathology.

Woulard is expected back in court on Nov. 30.

