Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally plowing into bicyclist are charged with murder

The Las Vegas District Attorney’s office has officially filed criminal complaints against two teenagers accused of killing a retired police chief in a “outrageous” hit-and-run incident.

The youngsters were both charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon, and attempted murder with a deadly weapon on Monday.

One of the suspects is also charged with additional felonies including duty to stop at the scene of a crash, leaving the scene of a crash, possession of stolen vehicle, and possession of a burglary tool.

Andreas Probst, 64, was killed as he was out for a morning bike ride on 14 August.

A statement from the DA, issued on Monday, said criminal complaints had been filed against the pair, who were 16 and 17 at the time, over “the unfortunate and inexcusable event that took the life of Andreas Probst.”

Both suspects were formally arraigned on Tuesday.

“The behaviour exhibited by (the) defendants... is outrageous and cannot be tolerated in this community,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

“People riding bicycles should feel safe and secure and should not be subjected to criminals who put their lives at risk. Justice will be served.”

Police bodycam footage later released by 8newsnow allegedly shows one of the suspects, who is now 18, telling police he would get nothing more than a “slap on the wrist” for a hit-and-run as he was taken into custody.

“You think this juvenile [expletive] is gonna do some [expletive]? I’ll be out in 30 days, I’ll bet you,” he can be heard saying.

“It’s just ah, [expletive] ah, hit-and-run — slap on the wrist.”

The video footage purportedly showing the crash that killed Probst circulated widely on the internet following the incident.

In the footage, allegedly recorded by the vehicle’s passenger, the teenagers collide with a car before approaching Probst from behind.

Andreas Probst, 64, was mowed down while on his morning bike ride (Las Vegas Police Department)

One can be heard asking “Ready?”, to which the other replies “Yeah, yeah, yeah, hit his a**,” before the vehicle veers into the bike lane behind Probst.

The retired police chief is then struck off his bike and thrown against the windshield.

“Damn, that n**** got knocked out!” the passenger can then be heard saying. “Oh, s***, we need to get out of here,” the panicked driver replies.

A final image from the moving car shows Probst on the ground next to the curb as the teenagers drive off while laughing.

Deputy police chief Nick Farese called the recording, which was taken from inside a stolen vehicle, appalling and a “cowardly act.”

He said the teenagers left Probst “for dead on the side of a road.”

Probst’s daughter, Taylor, said the family was devastated by the “senseless murder” of her father (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)

Both teens are expected to be tried in adult court.

Las Vegas police said they have tied the teens to at least three hit-and-run incidents and three car thefts on the morning of 14 August.

According to police, the teenagers first struck a 72-year-old bicyclist while in a stolen Hyundai sedan, drove away, crashed into a Toyota Corolla and again drove away before striking Probst.

The 72-year-old was not injured in the crash.

Probst’s daughter, Taylor, said the family was devastated by the “senseless murder” of her father.

She described her father as a “man of honour” and “a real-life ‘Pee-Wee Herman.’”