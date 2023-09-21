Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting, killing bicyclist make first adult court appearance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teens accused of intentionally hitting and killing a bicyclist and then fleeing the scene made an initial appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom Thursday to face murder charges as adults in a crime that has captured national attention.

Jesus Ayala, 18, who was 17 at the time of the alleged crime, and Jzamir Keys, 16, are facing murder charges for targeting 64-year-old bicyclist Andreas “Andy” Probst and capturing on video the moment they swerved to hit him from behind, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.

Jesus Ayala, 18, appears in adult court for the first time after he is accused of intentionally hitting Andreas “Andy” Probst resulting in his death. (KLAS)

The retired California police chief was riding his bicycle in a designated bike lane near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway on the morning of Aug. 14 when the suspects — in a stolen car — struck him. Probst later died at the hospital.

Andreas “Andy” Probst, with his wife, Crystal. Probst died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Aug. 14, 2023. (Credit: Probst family)

Records show Ayala, 18, the accused driver is facing 18 charges, and Keys, 16, the alleged passenger who took video of the deadly crash, is facing three charges. Both appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court at 1:30 p.m, with Alaya being represented by a public defender. The 8 News Now Investigators were there to cover the court appearances.

The next court date for Ayala and Keys was scheduled for Sept. 26. Both teens remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

Jzamir Keys, 16, appears in adult court for the first time. (KLAS)

Earlier this week, police revealed the teens were involved in a crime spree that included stealing four cars on the day of Probst’s death, hitting another bicyclist, who survived, and also hitting a car on the road. In both cases, the teens fled in a stolen vehicle.

According to Clark County Detention Records, Ayala who was booked into jail is facing the following charges:

Open murder with use of a deadly weapon

Attempted murder

Battery with use of a deadly weapon

Duty to stop at scene of a crash involving a death or injury (2 counts)

Reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm/death

Possession/received/transferred a stolen vehicle (5 counts)

Grand larceny of motor vehicle (2 counts)

Burglary of structure

Possession of burglary tools

Conspiracy grand larceny of auto (2 counts)

Conspiracy burglary

According to court records, Keys is facing the following charges:

Open murder with use of a deadly weapon

Attempted murder

Battery with use of a deadly weapon

The 8 News Now Investigators have learned Ayala has a lengthy criminal history in the juvenile system.

