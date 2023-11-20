Las Vegas teens charged in deadly beating near high school expected in court Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four of the eight teenagers who face murder charges in connection with the deadly beating of a student near Rancho High School are expected to appear in court Tuesday. Police are charging all four as adults.

Dontral Beaver, 16; Gianni Robinson, 17; Damien Hernandez, 17; and Treavion Randolph, 16; made their first appearance in adult court Friday. The four will be tried in court together.

Damien Hernandez, 17, faces a murder charges in the beating death of Jonathan Lewis. (LVMPD)

Beaver, Robinson, Hernandez and Randolph are scheduled to next appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 8:30 a.m. They will remain in custody until their next hearing.

According to Daniel Martinez from the Clark County Special Public Defender’s Office, Tuesday’s court appearance will be an initial arraignment, where a judge was expected to address bail.

“Tuesday will be an initial arraignment. If the district attorney has filed charges we will be entering a not guilty plea in all likelihood they’ll address bail at that time,” Martinez said.

Martinez is representing Treavion Randolph.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, a fight broke out in the 1900 block of Searles Avenue near Rancho High School. Police later said the fight was over a pair of stolen wireless headphones and possibly a vape pen.

During the fight, Jonathan Lewis, 17, was on the ground and not defending himself when he became unconscious, LVMPD Lt. Jason Johannson said in a news conference.

Lewis died on Tuesday, Nov. 7 as a result of his injuries following the attack, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed. His cause of death was listed as complications of multiple blunt force injuries. His manner of death was listed as homicide.

A video that has since gone viral showed the murder. Johannson described a video of the incident as “void of humanity” and said there was no evidence the incident could be considered a hate crime.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the 8 News Now Investigators there are other videos even more gruesome than the video readily accessible on the internet. He said it would be weeks or months before those videos would be made public.

Police said that of the 10 people they believed to be involved, eight were identified and arrested. All ten were students of Rancho High School, between the ages of 13 and 17.

The other four suspects are currently in the juvenile court system, waiting to be certified to enter the adult court system. That court date is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Last week, LVMPD police released photos of two additional “persons of interest” who can be seen on the video but have not yet been identified.

