Las Vegas teen's nonprofit has donated 2,000 duffel bags filled with clothes to foster youth

Catherine Garcia
1 min read

Since learning that many foster kids don't have clothes or shoes that fit them, Nijel Murray has made it his mission to solve this problem.

Four years ago, Murray's family welcomed a foster son, and when he arrived at their Las Vegas home, he carried his ill-fitting clothes and shoes in a trash bag. Murray, 17, told People he felt "really sorry for him and the rest of the kids that have to go through that," and with the help of his parents, bought a few duffel bags and stuffed them with new clothes, toiletries, blankets, and books, donating the bags to local foster agencies.

That was the beginning of Klothes 4 Kids, Murray's nonprofit that helps get essentials to foster youth. The organization has connected more than 2,000 kids with duffel bags, and Murray said doing this "really does humble me to be more grateful for what I have. It gives me joy in providing for others."

Murray, who will study business and digital marketing this fall at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has held clothing drives and also set up a pop-up shop so foster kids could pick out their own outfits and accessories. It's important to him that he provides stylish clothes that "I probably would want to wear," he told People. "And I always want to make it something that they're actually going to like, cause that's what it's about."

