Las Vegas thrift store giving shoppers a way to save money on Secondhand Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For Secondhand Sunday, a local thrift store is working hard to organize donations for shoppers to get the best holiday steals.

Bryan Stewart with Goodwill of Southern Nevada said Secondhand Sunday is a way to shop and save money.

“[The] beginning of last year when inflation really started wearing its head, we saw a surge of traffic,” Stewart said. “With thrifting, what’s great is it’s like shopping at 10 stores in one place.”

Shoppers can find deals for things like clothes, home necessities and even Christmas trees.

“Christmas trees every year are pricey [and] what’s great is we bring them in by the hundreds through all of our stores all through holiday season,” Stewart said.

He said whether shoppers are looking for a holiday gift for grandma, kids or a friend, thrifting is a way to stretch out their money.

“We have everything from brand name stuff all the way to things that came off a vintage shelf,” Stewart explained.

According to the Association of Resale Professionals, there are currently more than 25,000 resale, consignment and not-for-profit resale shops in the U.S.

“They’re helping families on a budget, resellers who have their own clients that they can sell to it’s a great sustainability move,” Stewart said.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada stores are always accepting donations.

