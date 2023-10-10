Las Vegas Valley community gathered at Temple Beth Sholom to support Israel
Residents and Nevada officials gathered at Temple Beth Sholom in Las Vegas to show support for Israel.
The shocking new war in Israel could affect oil and gasoline prices in 2024, along with President Biden's reelection odds.
The entire Carlson crew flew to Las Vegas on Monday night for the Raiders' game against the Packers — which finally pit Daniel and Anders against each other.
The 2023 NHL season opens with a can't-miss tripleheader event. Here's what you need to know.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
Commissioner Cathy Engelbert acknowledges Dearica Hamby's discrimination complaint, and Sabrina Ionescu's busy weekend in Las Vegas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The panic meter is on high after a wild Week 5 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions and introduce a new wrinkle for the panic meter going forward. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for the week.
President Biden condemned Hamas’s attacks, which have killed at least 11 American citizens, calling it an “unprecedented and appalling assault.” U.S. military ships have moved closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the recent escalation.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Some attendees seemed to revel in the murder of innocents, while others justified the Hamas terrorist attack.
Stocks moved higher despite a dose of geopolitical risk added to interest rate and inflation concerns already facing markets.
Hundreds of Israelis died on Saturday after Hamas terrorists crossed the border fence from Gaza in a surprise attack.
Audi’s loaded version of its flagship gasoline-powered Q8 SUV — the SQ8 — made its formal public debut at the Qatar version of the Geneva motor show.
The PC market might have finally bottomed out.
Stay on-task and entertained with this Alexa hub, loved by the 'Queen of All Media' herself.
Take it from more than 6,000 five-star Amazon reviewers — this new release rocks.
In the latest survey from Fannie Mae measuring housing sentiment, 84% of respondents in September said now is a bad time to purchase a house.
Last night, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 54, which will require venture capital firms in the state to annually report the diversity of the founders they are backing. This is the United States’ first piece of legislation that aims to increase diversity within the venture capital landscape. Once the law goes into effect, any venture capital firm operating in the state (that includes VC firms headquartered in California, have operations in the state, have invested in companies that operate in or are based in the state, or have received investments from California residents) must report, for example, the race of the people they back, as well as their disability status and sexual orientation.
Alex Anzalone’s parents are in Israel with a 53-person tour through their Florida church. The group is currently trying to find a way home.
Powerful earthquakes rocked western Afghanistan on Saturday and Sunday, killing at least 2,000 people and leaving hundreds of others trapped, missing or feared dead.