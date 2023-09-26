Las Vegas woman accused of driving recklessly at cemetery told employees she was going to kill them, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman faces a charge of making terrorist threats after police say she drove recklessly through a cemetery before calling and telling employees she was going to kill them, police documents say.

On Friday, Sept. 22, at around 8 a.m., police were called to Palm Mortuary in the 7600 block of South Eastern Avenue after a report of a person driving recklessly through the cemetery, an arrest report stated.

When officers arrived, the vehicle was gone. Employees at the business told police they received threatening phone calls from a woman who identified herself as the reckless driver.

The manager of the mortuary told police some of his employees notified him of a silver Toyota Corolla driving recklessly on the grounds at around 7:20 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was swerving, hitting traffic cones, and holding the horn down, honking “all over the grounds,” the report said. A witness told police that the vehicle almost hit bystanders.

Approximately 20 minutes later, the superintendent of the property found the vehicle parked on the grounds and walked over to take a picture of the car’s license plate. A woman near the car became upset with the superintendent for taking the photo, the report stated.

The superintendent asked the woman to slow down while on the property, to which she replied, “[Expletive] you, I will do what I want,” before driving off, according to the report.

The superintendent told police the woman appeared “high and hyper.”

Another employee told police that she saw a missed number on the mortuary’s phone. When she called the number back, a woman “began to complain,” telling the employee the “lawn workers” of the mortuary were “being mean and rude to her,” the report stated.

The employee asked the woman if she was on the property that morning, which the woman confirmed. The woman told the employee that she was “frustrated” because employees were taking pictures and complaining about her driving.

The employee told police the woman said “Imma get you,” before hanging up.

Another employee took a call from the woman shortly before 8:30 a.m. The woman said “I’m going to kill all of your workers,” before hanging up, the report stated. In another call, the woman said, “[Expletive], I’ll [expletive] kill you [expletive].”

The mortuary received 15 more calls from the woman’s phone number but did not answer them, according to the report. The employees described the woman on the phone as “threatening and aggressive.”

Liliana Farias faces a charge of making a threat or false information concerning acts of terrorism. (LVMPD)

Using the phone number and license plate, police were able to identify the woman as Liliana Farias, who had a listed address in the 100 block of Boysenberry Lane in Henderson.

Farias’ phone number was listed in another incident. The incident report stated that around 7 a.m., police were called to the Las Vegas Comprehensive Treatment Center on South Maryland Parkway after a report of harassment.

The supervisor of the facility told police that a woman, identified as Farias, threw items in the lobby at staff members. Staff later received phone calls from Farias’ number, with the caller saying they were going to return to the building to “shoot it up,” telling one employee “You’re gonna die, [expletive].”

Additional phone calls were made to the facility, including some while patrol officers were on scene, the report stated.

At around 7:30 p.m., officers arrested Farias at her home.

Farias explained to police she was upset with a nurse at the treatment center, so she went to the mortuary to smoke a cigarette because she “finds the cemetery peaceful,” according to the report.

She told police that she made phone calls to both the treatment center and the mortuary, threatening to “shoot them up” and assault the employees because “if she received phone calls like this at her place of work, she would take them seriously.”

Farias is charged with making a threat or false information concerning acts of terrorism, which is a felony. She was released on Sept. 23 and told to stay away from Palm Mortuary. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 2.

