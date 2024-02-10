Las Vegas woman attempts to gift moccasins to Super Bowl quarterback

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – When Super Bowl LVIII arrived in Las Vegas, one Henderson footwear business had the idea to get baby shoes to a specific Kansas City Chief MVP, but it turns out it’s no small feat.

For nearly a decade, Brittney Andersen, Bare Soles Moccasins owner, has created all matter of leatherbound products from her Henderson home—a skill she picked up while a CCSD middle school teacher.

“The business started on accident while I was teaching but now, we are in year ten,” she said. “I have been able to resign from CCSD and employ myself ever since.”

Andersen’s husband also encouraged her, she said, as he helped build a workplace out of a shipping container. They also coordinated the creation and sale of handcrafted items: bags, leggings, shorts, blankets, wallets, and moccasins.

Andersen spoke to 8 News Now outside the NFL Experience at Mandalay Bay while on a multi-day mission to find Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and supply him with a pair of moccasins for his two young children.

It’s a reasonable venture amid the cold, rainy February weather in Las Vegas.

“We have been seeing [his children] on the sidelines and seeing them throughout the season,” Andersen said. “We would be honored to see them rocking them.”

More than 250,000 social media followers for Bare Soles Moccasins and a network of confidants have assisted Andersen along her way as she has driven, so far, to the Raider’s Practice Facility, Allegiant Stadium, and a couple of Las Vegas Strip properties, on a journey to get the Chiefs themed moccasins in the right hands.

In the case that Mahomes misses out on the themed footwear, Andersen said the quarterback can always support a local business by ordering some online and catch the bonus of watching her livestream the stitching on her TikTok, as she does for most orders.

“I just hope I got their sizes right,” she said.

