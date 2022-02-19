Las Vegas woman gets prison in death of elderly man she shoved off bus: 'It's just not fair'

A Las Vegas woman was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison Friday in the death of a 74-year-old man she shoved out the door of a bus in 2019.

Last month, Cadesha Bishop, 28, pleaded guilty to abuse of an older vulnerable person resulting in substantial bodily harm or death. She had originally been charged with murder, FOX 5 of Las Vegas reported.

"I’m sorry for my behavior," Bishop told the judge Friday while complaining about her portrayal in the media.

"I’m sorry for the way that I was portrayed in my lowest and weakest moment of my life," she said. "The way that I’ve been portrayed, it’s just not fair for somebody who’s never been in trouble before."

Authorities say Bishop pushed Serge Fournier, 74, off a public bus on March 21, 2019, causing him to hit his head on the sidewalk about eight feet from the door. Before she pushed him, Fournier had asked Bishop to be "nice to the passengers." Witnesses said she had been swearing and yelling at other riders, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

She pushed him with both hands "with enough force that he never touched any of the steps," an arrest report said, according to FOX 5. He died a month later.

Bishop had posted $100,000 bail on the murder charge but had it revoked last July when she was charged with grand larceny of a vehicle, embezzlement and theft for allegedly failing to return a rental car, according to the Review-Journal.

The charges will be dismissed as part of her plea deal in the Fournier case, the newspaper reported.