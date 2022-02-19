Las Vegas woman sentenced for pushing elderly man off bus, leading to his death

A Las Vegas woman has been handed prison time for pushing an elderly man off a bus in 2019, an incident that ultimately resulted in his death.

Cadesha Bishop was initially charged with murder for delivering a fatal shove to 74-year-old Serge Fournier. They were both traveling by way of public transit the afternoon of March 21, 2019, near Fremont and 13th streets.

Surveillance video from inside the vehicle shows Bishop arguing with Frounier shortly before the bus makes a stop. According to an arrest report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Bishop had been yelling profanities at the time and Frounieri had asked her to be “nice to the passengers.”

When Fournier started to exit the bus, Bishop used both hands to push him “with enough force that he never touched any of the steps” before slamming into the ground. He landed on his head about 8 feet from the bus doorway, and died from his injuries about a month later.

As part of a plea deal, Bishop on Friday was sentenced to eight to 20 years for abuse of an older person resulting in death. She pleaded guilty to the lesser charge back in January in exchange for prosecutors dropping the murder charge.

She will get credit for the 252 days she served.