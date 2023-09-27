Las Vegas woman sues cable technician, company after sex assault inside apartment: lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a former cable technician, the cable company and a contractor after she was sexually assaulted inside her apartment, documents said.

Gregory Cameron, 34, was serving a prison sentence on a lesser charge for the incident, which occurred in 2020.

The lawsuit, which does not identify the plaintiff by name, was filed late Tuesday against Cameron, Cox Communications and End 2 End, which is named as a contractor for Cox.

In June 2020, Cameron, who according to the lawsuit was “wearing a uniform shirt bearing the logo of Cox,” responded to the woman’s service call for internet issues, documents said. The woman lived in an apartment near Russell Road and Nellis Boulevard in the southeast Las Vegas valley.

“Well, when he first arrived he didn’t introduce himself,” the woman told a grand jury in 2020. “He was flirting with my neighbors at first, so I was thrown off by that. And he asked, ‘Do you have an appointment?’ I said, ‘Yes,’ and he came in and he proceeded to do normal things that Cox, a Cox technician would do, just checking outlets. He was using his phone to check certain things and that was for about 20 minutes.”

While working on the woman’s internet connection, Cameron asked the woman, “Do you have a boyfriend?” and said, “You’re a cute girl,” the lawsuit said.

At one point, Cameron grabbed his genitals and asked the woman, “What are your limits?” the lawsuit said.

“He was asking me, ‘What are your limits?’ And at first I thought he was talking about my Internet, and I said, ‘What do you mean what are my limits?’ and he kept repeating that over and over again,” the woman told the grand jury. “And that’s when he walked across the room and pulled his penis out and exposed himself to me. And I put my hand up and I said you need to put that away and he did, he put it away right after I said that.”

Cameron then proceeded to kiss the woman, forcibly perform a sex act on her, and “have forcible intercourse with [her] against her will,” the lawsuit said.

“Cameron then stated to [her] that he had kids and instructed her not to tell anyone what he had done,” the lawsuit said. “Cameron then left [her] home and called her minutes later to tell her he was sitting outside her home and again instructed her to not tell anyone what he had done.”

The woman then immediately reported the sexual assault to Las Vegas Metro police, documents said. In September 2020, a Clark County grand jury indicted Cameron on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping, records showed.

Cameron later took a plea deal for one count of attempted sexual assault, records showed. As part of the deal, he agreed to a maximum 12-and-a-half-year sentence with parole eligibility after four years, documents said.

A judge also ordered Cameron to register as a sex offender, documents said. According to the lawsuit, Cameron “had an outstanding warrant for his arrest” in California on domestic violence-related charges.

An investigator with Cox testified to the grand jury that the woman’s work order was in a Cox database, but that Cameron was employed through the third-party vendor, documents said.

“At all relevant times herein, Cox and/or End 2 End should have recognized that the work of an in-home service technician was likely to create a peculiar risk of harm to others unless special precautions were taken,” the lawsuit said.

After Cameron’s arrest in June 2020, Metro police issued a news release asking any other potential victims to come forward. No other criminal cases were filed against Cameron.

The lawsuit lists sexual assault and sexual battery as causes of action. It asks for damages in excess of $15,000, which is standard in Nevada civil cases.

Neither Cox nor End 2 End immediately responded to requests for comment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.