Las Vegas wrong-way crash survivor details losing husband; how her story is all too common

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The majority of wrong-way crashes happening on southern Nevada roads occur on freeways, at night and involve impaired drivers, the 8 News Now Investigators found. One woman, who survived a violent wrong-way crash that killed her husband, is an outlier as oftentimes there are no survivors.

But Jessica Tabares is a survivor.

“I tried to open the door of the truck and I couldn’t, and I started screaming for help,” Jessica Tabares said about the Feb. 5, 2023, crash.

Tabares’ comments are ones we often do not get to hear because the people who experience what Jessica Tabares experienced – a wrong-way driver colliding with another car head-on on the freeway – rarely survive.

Jessica Tabares survived this crash on Feb. 5, 2023. She was a passenger in this truck. Her husband, Jose Tabares, died. (NSP/KLAS)

Jessica Tabares’ husband, Jose Tabares, was driving the couple home that night when the 911 calls began to flood in to dispatchers. The time was about 2:37 a.m. and Quinyana Long, 39, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on the 215 Beltway in Summerlin. Jose Tabares worked at 8 News Now for several years in the sales department.

“Someone just passed us going the opposite side of the freeway,” one 911 caller told a dispatcher in a 911 call the 8 News Now investigators obtained.

Long had a blood-alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit and cocaine in her system, according documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. Long also had THC in her blood.

Long was in the far-left lane when she hit the Tabares’ Chevrolet pickup head-on, police said. As the vehicles rotated counterclockwise, a black Nissan traveling in the middle lane hit the pickup, police said. Long and Jose Tabares died from their injuries. Three others were hurt, including Jessica Tabares. Traffic was closed for about eight hours as the crash.

Quinyana Long as seen in a prior booking photo from Las Vegas Metro police. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Long was driving the wrong way for at least four minutes. It remained unclear Thursday at what off-ramp she entered the freeway. Her car became a four-wheeled bomb moving toward its unknown target.

“When I woke up, I was still with my seat belt on,” Jessica Tabares said. “I realized I couldn’t breathe. I really was gasping for air.”

Jessica Tabares then began searching for her husband.

“His seat wasn’t there,” she said. “His body wasn’t there.”

Jessica and Jose Tabares in a photo two days before the Feb. 5, 2023, crash. (Jessica Tabares)

The force of the head-on impact pushed Jose Tabares’ driver seat several feet backward and down into the vehicle. Jessica Tabares believes her husband turned the car to take the brunt of what was about to hit them.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the first thing he did is like, ‘I’m just going to take the hit,’” Jessica Tabares said.

Since the crash, the 8 News Now Investigators have filed several records requests with public agencies to analyze where and when wrong-way crashes are happening. It was no surprise when data showed crashes are more likely to happen on weekend nights on the freeway.

Nearly all the fatal crashes the 8 News Now Investigators analyzed, about nine in 10, involved impairment: drivers with alcohol, drugs or both in their systems at the time of the crash, like Long. That number is likely higher because our analysis found several wrong-way drivers who killed themselves were never tested at all.

A map of suspected impaired in wrong-way crashes across Nevada, provided by the Nevada Department of Transportation. Nearly all fatal crashes the 8 News Now Investigators analyzed, about nine in 10, involved impairment. This map includes non-fatal wrong-way crashes. (NDOT)

“They can get pretty far down the mainline before Nevada State Police can pull them over,” Jeff Lerude, deputy director for operations and maintenance at the Nevada Department of Transportation, said. “Luckily, we’ve got about an 85 percent turnaround.”

NDOT is making preventing wrong-way crashes a priority, Lerude said. As of the end of 2023, there were four off-ramps across the Las Vegas valley with detectors sensing if a driver is going the wrong way. The sensors then trigger flashing lights on wrong-way signs to alert a driver.

By the end of the year, NDOT hopes to expand that system to about a dozen.

“Ultimately, we would like to have some kind of wrong-way detection on every single off-ramp,” Lerude said. And, the goal is to have a system altering dispatchers and other drivers about wrong-way drivers before disaster strikes.

A map of Nevada wrong-way crashes by severity: fatal, injury or property-damage only, provided by the Nevada Department of Transportation. (NDOT)

In the Tabares’ crash, the first call to dispatchers about Long came in at 2:37 a.m. The crash happened at 2:41 a.m. The first trooper arrived 17 minutes later at 2:54 a.m., according to documents.

“We’re just trying to make sure that working with Nevada State Police that as soon as somebody gets on the freeway doing the wrong way that they’re alerted,” Lerude said.

Realistic options include more dynamic messaging for right-way drivers and audio cues to alert wrong-way ones. Ideas like putting spikes on off-ramps are not realistic, Lerude said, because some emergency vehicles need to drive the wrong way to access crash scenes faster.

“Do you think this could have been prevented?” 8 News Now Investigator David Charns asked Jessica Tabares.

Debris from a car involved in the wrong-way crash on Feb. 5, 2023, on the 215 Beltway. (NSP/KLAS)

“Totally, yes,” she said. “I remember seeing wrong-side accidents on the news and I’d be like, ‘When are they going to do something about it?’”

Jessica Tabares believes several things failed the night Long killed her husband and left her in the hospital for a month and medical bills. She blames the person who served Long, laws and a general lack of kindness.

“What would you say to her?” Charns asked Jessica Tabares.

“Well, I think I think from a bigger perspective she must have been in a very bad place in her life,” she said. “I think for her to be four times and the legal limit and all those drugs in her system, something was wrong with her head, so something must be done from a mental health awareness.”

In the years before the crash, Jose Tabares worked in the sales department at 8 News Now. He and his wife, Jessica Tabares, then started a public relations company. (Jessica Tabares)

Jessica Tabares’ awareness now focuses on survival for herself and her children.

“I think I have a new purpose and I have to find that new purpose,” she said.

As the 8 News Now Investigators reported last summer, two people are accused of shooting and killing a man as revenge for Long’s death.

In June, police in California arrested Sheldon Johnson, 35; and Kenisha Rice, 36, for the February death of Martin Loftis, 35. Police identified Martin’s girlfriend as Long, the driver who killed Jose Tabares.

Johnson is Long’s younger brother and Johnson and Rice were in a relationship, police said. On Feb. 6, a maintenance worker discovered Loftis’s body in an apartment complex near Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive in the west valley. Arriving officers found Loftis dead inside an apartment from several gunshot wounds, they said.

Police reviewed social media posts from Johnson and Rice where they mentioned Long’s death, officers said. Police also found other connections between Johnson and Rice, Loftis and Long’s family, they said.

Johnson was charged with open murder and burglary. The court was in the process of rescheduling his trial as of Thursday. He remained in custody at the Clark County jail.

Rice was not listed as a jail inmate as of Thursday. She faces charges of murder, burglary, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit burglary. She was due to return to court in February.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.