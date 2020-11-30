LaSalle Earns Top Marks in GRESB Assessments and United Nations 'Principles for Responsible Investment'

CHICAGO and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle Investment Management ("LaSalle") is pleased to announce it earned top scores on two industry-recognized global environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmarks for asset managers, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and measures to reduce carbon emissions.

Within the 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), six of the firm's commingled funds, its listed REIT in Japan, and two separate account mandates in Europe have been recognized for ESG performance. Across these nine submissions, the firm achieved one 5-star, five 4-Star and three 3-star GRESB Ratings. GRESB said its assessment structure fundamentally changed this year, with a new baseline for performance measurement, and that a comparison between absolute scores for 2020 and previous years was not meaningful.

LaSalle commingled products recognized within the 2020 GRESB include:

LaSalle also achieved very positive results on its 2020 United Nations 'Principles for Responsible Investment' (UN PRI) Assessment Report, including the addition of a new category for indirect property on behalf of LaSalle GPS with a perfect score and A+ rating.

LaSalle UN PRI Assessment Report results include:

Strategy & Governance: A+ for a fifth straight year

Listed Equity – Incorporation: A

Listed Equity – Active Ownership: A, up from B the previous year

Property: A+

Indirect Property: A+

Jeff Jacobson, Global CEO at LaSalle said: "I am pleased to see our continued focus on sustainability being recognized by leading industry benchmarks like the GRESB and UN PRI ratings. We remain committed to becoming a more sustainable organization through our internal operations and across the portfolios we manage, while achieving superior investment performance for our clients."

These recent achievements follow LaSalle's announcement of their global commitment to the Urban Land Institute's Greenprint Center for Building Performance Net Zero Carbon ("NZC") Goal and becoming a signatory to the UK Better Buildings Partnership Climate Change Commitment, setting out LaSalle's ambition for the European portfolio to achieve NZC by 2050 for both whole building operational carbon and embodied carbon.

About GRESB

GRESB is an industry-driven organization transforming the way capital markets assess the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of real asset investments. More than 900 property companies and funds, jointly representing more than USD 3.6 trillion in assets under management, participated in the 2018 GRESB Real Estate Assessment. The Infrastructure Assessment covered 75 funds and 280 assets, and 25 portfolios completed the Debt Assessment. GRESB data and analytical tools are used by more than 75 institutional and retail investors, including pension funds and insurance companies, collectively representing over USD 18 trillion in institutional capital, to engage with investment managers to enhance and protect shareholder value. Greater transparency on ESG issues has become the norm, with GRESB widely recognized as the global ESG benchmark for real assets. For more information about GRESB and its ESG benchmarking and reporting for real estate, please visit https://gresb.com/gresb-real-estate-assessment/.

About the PRI

The PRI is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. It works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. The PRI encourages investors to use responsible investment to enhance returns and better manage risks, but does not operate for its own profit; it engages with global policymakers but is not associated with any government; it is supported by, but not part of, the United Nations. For more information about UN PRI and its ESG benchmarking and reporting for real estate, please visit https://www.unpri.org/.

About LaSalle Investment Management | Investing Today. For Tomorrow.

LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages approximately $65 billion of assets in private and public real estate property and debt investments as of Q2 2020. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments. For more information please visit http://www.lasalle.com, and LinkedIn.

