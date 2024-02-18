LASD asking for public assistance to help locate missing man

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Authorities say 33-year-old Daniel Richard Hymen Hilton Jensen was last seen Saturday morning around 6:00 a.m. on the 9200 block of De Adalena Street in Rosemead. The LASD says Hilton Jensen’s intended destination may have been in the 3600 block of Rosemead Boulevard.

Hilton Jensen is 5 feet 7 inches, bald with brown eyes. Authorities say Jensen suffers from epilepsy and has an intellectual disability. There is concern for his well-being.

There was no description provided on what clothing Hilton Jensen may have been wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.