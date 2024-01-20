LASD busts separate 7-Eleven robbery crews; 1 linked to Compton bakery mob

A member of a crew suspected of robbing several 7-Eleven convenience stores across the Los Angeles area is also believed to have been one of the people who looted a Compton bakery following a street takeover earlier this month.

The unidentified juvenile is one of seven teens connected to multiple 7-Eleven armed robberies that have taken place across Los Angeles County, including the cities of Los Angeles, Long Beach, Compton, Lakewood, Signal Hill and Carson.

Investigators believe that crew’s string of robberies came to an end on Jan. 13, when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Luis Cisneros caught them in the act as they robbed a 7-Eleven in Carson.

Video of that robbery, acquired first by KTLA, made national headlines at the time. The video showed three masked thieves armed with weapons hop over the counter and hold the two employees at gunpoint while a fourth entered through the side door.

Cisneros enters through the main door and is seen immediately pulling out his service weapon and calling for backup. He held the suspects at gunpoint until additional units arrived on scene to help bring them into custody.

The four suspects were later identified as juveniles and their firearms were found to be replica BB guns.

Later that day, a search warrant was served in Los Angeles that led to the arrest of two more teens. The following day, a teen girl turned herself in at the LASD station in Lakewood.

All seven of the suspects have since been transferred to the Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey as they await their court dates.

Combined, they face dozens of robbery charges, as well as two firearm charges.

One of the suspects, who was not present during the arrest at the Carson 7-Eleven, was identified as one of the dozens of people who looted Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food, a small business in Compton that was ransacked on Jan. 2.

On that evening, as many as 100 people broke into the business, stole merchandise and other valuables, damaged equipment and caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The owners of the business said it planned to reopen and members of the community rallied to support the family and their business.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation is ongoing to determine if these seven juveniles are connected to additional 7-Eleven robberies throughout L.A. County.

However, the Sheriff’s Department has said that a second robbery crew was taken into custody on Thursday after they allegedly committed their own armed robbery at another 7-Eleven.

The robbery took place at an undisclosed location and involved four suspects who used two replica BB guns.

Officials say they stole cash from the convenience store that was secretly bugged with a tracking device that led authorities to their location. Deputies from the Compton sheriff’s station located their vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and took them into custody without incident.

This crew has since been linked to additional robberies in L.A., Lakewood, Glendale and Irvine between Jan. 14 and Jan. 19.

These suspects, however, were transported to the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, an adult facility.

Despite the similarities, the Sheriff’s Department did not say if either of these two burglary crews are connected, but both are being investigated for connections to more robberies throughout the area.

Anyone with information about these crimes or other robberies should contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

