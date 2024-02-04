LASD investigating after man found dead on train tracks with traumatic injuries

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Commerce.

According to a release from the sheriff’s department, the unidentified Hispanic man was found lying on the train tracks with “trauma to his upper torso” at 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning.

“Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were already on scene and pronounced the victim dead,” LASD said.

No other details were made available, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To submit a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

