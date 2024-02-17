LASD launching investigation after man shot, killed in Pico Rivera

Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting death of a man in Pico Rivera minutes after midnight on Saturday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a call for service regarding a gunshot victim came out at 12:03 a.m. in the 4200 block of Rosemead Boulevard.

Deputies arrived and located a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso, LASD said. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim has only been identified as a 44-year-old Hispanic man.

No information on a suspect or suspects has been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous information can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org

