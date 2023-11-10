LASD in mourning after 4 employees die by suicide in 24-hour period
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is in mourning after four current and former employees died by suicide within a 24-hour period.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is in mourning after four current and former employees died by suicide within a 24-hour period.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer say they need to "take a moment to grieve." All the latest developments.
One of the most prominent LGBTQ organizations in the U.S. will close its account on X, formerly Twitter. The Trevor Project announced Thursday that it has decided to end its presence on the platform in light of "increasing hate and vitriol" targeting the queer community on X, which Elon Musk purchased one year ago. The organization is focused on suicide prevention and provides 24/7 counseling for young LGBTQ people struggling with mental health challenges.
Jennings' on-air wisecrack irks some viewers — and it's not the first time.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The reigning National Player of the Year recorded the ninth 40-point game of her career Thursday night, which matches an NCAA mark over the past 25 seasons.
Cam Thomas stepped onto P.J. Tucker’s foot and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night.
The Clippers are reportedly interested in acquiring Daniel Theis from the Indiana Pacers while Plumlee recovers.
This is the largest amount that the DOJ has collected under the anti-discrimination provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
Naomi Osaka hasn't played a match since September 2022.
The Cubs came up just short of the playoffs in 2023.
As Thanksgiving approaches and millions of Americans gear up for holiday travel, Dr. Mandy Cohen shares her tips.
“For me to have finished, it took a lot. It was all heart,” the runner tells Yahoo Life.
"I want that damn carpet."
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Be prepared for the turkey coma with these fantastic titles for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.
The Atlanta Hawks social media team went Twitter after dark with its most recent social campaign.
Death comes for us all, but what happens to credit card debt when you die? It depends on where you live, the value of your estate, and whether you had joint cards.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about some of the biggest results and storylines coming out of a full slate of NBA basketball on Wednesday night.
There are some concerning developments regarding a number of individual players who can make or break the season for teams with considerable playoff aspirations, which we should already be raising as red flags.
James Biden, the president’s brother, has also been called to appear for a deposition.