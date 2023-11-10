LASD in mourning after 4 employees die by suicide in 24-hour period

TechCrunch

One of the most prominent LGBTQ organizations in the U.S. will close its account on X, formerly Twitter. The Trevor Project announced Thursday that it has decided to end its presence on the platform in light of "increasing hate and vitriol" targeting the queer community on X, which Elon Musk purchased one year ago. The organization is focused on suicide prevention and provides 24/7 counseling for young LGBTQ people struggling with mental health challenges.