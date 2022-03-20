LASD In Pursuit Of Suspected DUI Driver
LASD is in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver wanted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon.
LASD is in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver wanted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon.
Starting May 1, its digital 'Green Pass' will no longer be required to access places like restaurants and public transportation.
Driver arrested after leading police on a pursuit with a baby in the car
Fort Lauderdale police identified the victims in the deadly shooting that took place on a Broward County Transit bus Thursday.
A quick-thinking bus driver in Broward County, Florida, is being called a hero for bringing a shooting aboard her bus to a halt.
At least five people are dead and a major interstate was shut down after a fiery crash with dozens of vehicles in Missouri, authorities said Thursday.
Officials are still investigating the number of people injured.
Authorities are investigating after a Los Angeles County Sheriff's helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa Saturday.
CrossFit workouts are known to be basic yet fast-paced, intense, and brutal - after all, that's why people are drawn to them in the first place. Pushing yourself to these levels pumps up your adrenaline, making you stronger both mentally and physically.
California's urban water users and farmers who rely on supplies from state reservoirs will get less than planned this year as fears of a third consecutive dry year become reality, state officials announced Friday. Water agencies that serve 27 million people and 750,000 acres (303,514 hectares) of farmland, will get just 5% of what they've requested this year from state supplies beyond what's needed for critical activities such as drinking and bathing. Mandatory restrictions on using water for outdoor activities like landscaping and other purposes may come from local water agencies as they continue to grapple with limited supplies, said Karla Nemeth, director of the California Department of Water Resources.
For just $32, why not try this cute purse set for yourself?
If you’re thinking about buying an electric vehicle, you might have questions. We’ve fact-checked some common misconceptions about today’s EV cars and trucks.
Police have charged a 24-year-old man in what they allege was a "hate-motivated incident".
(Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers, 03/19/2022
This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. Which Coronavirus […]
Surveillance footage was recovered from a hard drive submerged in water during the fire.
It isn’t unusual for a successful artist to put big checks into an account. But this teller had a “feeling” something was up with Harold Smith’s transaction. | Editorial
In a newly surfaced video of Nichol Kessinger's interview with the police, she revealed the text that now-convicted murderer Chris Watts sent her shortly after killing his family.
Helicopter footage showed a truck collapsed in the middle on Interstate 76 near Denver on Friday morning. In a tweet announcing the four-hour closure, Arvada police said, “Too much beer is never a good thing.”
Don’t even think about it.
Jajuan R. Henderson, 29, was unarmed and grabbing an iced tea before he was paralyzed by Trenton police on Feb. 12, a lawsuit alleges.