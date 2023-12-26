Laser focused: Licking Valley's Titan Priest continues to defy odds, on and off the field

Licking Valley senior Titan Priest sits at his favorite station in the Panthers' weight room, surrounded by his support system, from left: dad, D.J.; mom, Lacie; coaches Larry Miller and Randy Baughman; and teammates Alex Phelps and Jacob Wheeler.

HANOVER – D.J. Priest has always loved the movie "Remember the Titans," so when his wife, Lacie, was pregnant with their son, there was little doubt about what his name would be.

So Titan Priest it was, and as D.J. recalled, "they're going to remember this kid. He's going to be something special."

He had no idea at the time just how accurate that would be.

Diagnosed when he was just 4 months old with a bilateral coloboma, a hole in the optic nerve of both eyes, D.J. and Lacie's son has in fact proven to be a Titan of inspiration for everyone around him. The coloboma is diagnosed in just one of 10,000 patients.

Despite best corrected vision of 20/200, which makes him legally blind, Titan not only became a stellar football player at Licking Valley but also an outstanding student who has earned his driver's license, for both day and night. The senior, who carries a 3.8 cumulative GPA and 4.5 for this semester, has been accepted at Ohio State, Kentucky and Cincinnati.

The Priests knew they had something special right out of the gate. D.J. noted that Titan walked ahead of time. "As he grew, he was energetic and social, and we said, 'We're going to figure this out,'" Lacie said.

Doctors originally told them that in the best case scenario, he would only see some shadows. But tons of tests at the Cleveland Clinic revealed Titan could see more than light, and he was enrolled in the first study on coloboma. The Priests decided then and there that he was going to have a normal life.

Watkins Memorial's Drew Samsal scrambles under pressure from Licking Valley's Titan Priest (6) during the visiting Panthers' 21-14 victory Sept. 29 at Ascena Field.

"We've never identified him as 'he can't see,'" D.J. said. "We were going to raise him as a normal kid and never focused on his vision problems. We've always pushed him the direction of 'he can be whatever he wants to be,' always pushed him forward. He's always had that drive to want to succeed and never wanted anyone to treat him differently."

Lacie observed that "he's so hard on himself and is his own biggest critic. Because of his vision problems, he feels like he always has something to prove."

His parents' belief in him has allowed Titan to flourish. "They had no pre-conceived limitations and did not set any limits. I am really grateful for that," he said.

The journey to success has been anything but an easy path.

In elementary school, he had to push a big cart around with a CCTV to magnify papers and take it up and down an elevator.

"By the time he got to sixth grade, he used a laptop, and now, he magnifies things himself and relies more on his other senses," Lacie said.

Every doctor told Titan that he would never be able to drive. "He said, 'They (his friends) are all driving. I want to drive,'" D.J. said. "He beat all the odds."

Licking Valley senior Titan Priest (6) goes over strategy on the sidelines with coach Randy Baughman, during the Panthers' 40-6 Division IV playoff win at Columbus East.

To do, so he had to complete 60 hours in the bioptic driving program at Ohio State. He had to leave school early and then make up the work.

"Typically, you're not accepted until you're 18, but he was at 16," Lacie said. "He demonstrated, mentally and physically, that he was capable of driving."

Once that was completed, Titan still had some unfinished business.

"I got my day time license, but that was not legal at night," he said. "Two weeks ago, I finished up the night time process, and I had to go to Cleveland for 10 hours of classes. I still have to have a year of driving, infraction free."

On the football field, adjustments had to be made because of Titan's vision. His right eye is stronger than the left.

"We gave him number 6 because we thought he would play fullback. His dad played fullback and defensive end for us," Valley's Hall of Fame coach Randy Baughman said. "We wanted to try him at middle linebacker and turn him loose. But when we realized about the vision problems, we decided left side defensive end would be his best spot, and he excelled."

Titan often had to adjust on the fly during games. "The biggest problem was reaction time, especially at defensive end," he said. "A couple of times, guys ran right by me because I didn't see them."

One of the Panthers' captains, his 17 sacks the past two seasons put him near the top of Valley's all-time list. "He's just so quick off the ball. Offensive tackles could not handle him," Baughman said. This year, he earned first-team All-Licking County League-Buckeye Division honors, made second-team All-Advocate and was special mention All-Central District.

Football season presented other challenges. "He has recurring retinal hemorrhages. He had his first injection at 12," Lacie said.

D.J. explained that "twice this season, he had injections in his eye on Tuesday, probably 20 injections. But he was back in practice Wednesday."

The weight room is one of Titan's favorite places. "He benches over 300 pounds, and he's not that big," Baughman said of Priest, who is 6 feet and 195 pounds.

Strength and conditioning coach Larry Miller lauded Titan's great leadership.

"He was able to lead by example, not only by the lifting but challenging the others to get better," Miller said. "He pulls people up, causes people to rise up. True leaders develop other leaders. He's so coachable. He had trouble gaining weight, and I always challenged him to keep his weight up, but he never got down."

Teammates and classmates Jacob Wheeler and Alex Phelps have been around Titan since the sixth grade.

"His work ethic is amazing," Wheeler said. "I treat him the same, and he treats me the same. When I see him pushing harder, it pushes me to go harder."

Added Phelps: "He never brings up his challenges. Even in football, where it's 10 times harder for him, he never complains."

Phelps is color blind, so he and Titan effectively play off of each other.

"If he could take my colors, and I could take his sight, we would have perfect vision if we combined," Titan quipped.

He'll major in business in college and wants to go into upper level business or industrial banking. Wheeler and Phelps have no doubt he'll succeed.

"We took some college classes together, and business is definitely his thing," Phelps said. Added Wheeler: "We did some car detailing together, but it was all him. I just tagged along. I could see him owning his own business."

Titan even power washed some houses.

"I like the entrepreneurial, business aspect of it," he said.

Baughman just finished his 48th season of coaching and has never seen anyone quite like him. Titan and his family (he has an older brother and younger sister) hope his story helps inspire others dealing with handicaps.

"Even with what he's overcome to become such a good player, you would never know he had any kind of handicap," Baughman said. "He's one of the most inspirational players I've ever coached, and we're very blessed to have had him."

