As The Laser Industry Grows, Could This Company Cut A Clean Path To The Top?

By David Willey, Benzinga

Orlando, FL --News Direct-- Laser Photonics Corporation

As industries change with the needs of the 21st century, innovative laser companies are looking to harness technological advancements to solve key industry problems.

Laser companies like Florida-based Laser Photonics Inc. (NASDAQ: LASE) — the largest segment of the industrial laser market is located in North America and the overall market is reportedly valued at over $18 billion. The increasing move towards automation is one factor that has been driving the growth of laser systems, as automation is dependent on ever-more efficient and precise technological applications for its high-quality work.

Lasers have found a variety of uses that have bearing across diverse industries. Laser systems can be used for cutting metal, cleaning and conditioning metal, finishing surfaces, engraving, 3D printing, and more. They have been applied in multiple industries, though they are especially prominent in the automotive, aerospace, naval and marine, military and defense sectors.

To Infinity and Beyond? “Buzz Lasers” Leading the Way

There are various companies - including several domestic companies - developing cutting-edge industrial laser products that have fresh applications and solutions in the market.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) is an American fiber laser manufacturer. It recently sold its lasers in both North America and Japan, and its lasers largely find application in the manufacturing, automotive, and medical sectors.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) is a California laser company, producing telecom, datacom, and commercial lasers. Its photonic lasers are used for processing and manufacturing metal. They also have technological applications, and its products include pump lasers, tunable products, and electro-absorption modulated lasers (EMLs). It recently acquired NeoPhotonics Corp.

Massachusetts-located Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT) works largely in the medical and advanced industrial fields. Its production of sophisticated laser systems allows it to partner globally with companies to provide lasers for original engineering manufacturing (OEM) applications.

In a field mainly filled with component suppliers, Laser Photonics - the only market participant whose products are entirely American made - is leading the way as a supplier of laser cleaning solutions technology. The company is a research and development (R&D) and manufacturing company for industrial lasers and technology systems, whose products include the highly efficient CleanTech Laser Cleaning Systems engineered to disrupt the abrasive cleaning market.

Laser Photonics recently showcased its products at the largest trade show for metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing in America. After an initial public offering this September on NASDAQ, at the time of writing Laser has a market cap of $22.5 million, and a share price of $2.85.

The company reports highly competitive product prices, based on an innovative product structure and low cost of production. These prices - along with its vertical involvement across industries - make Laser Photonics confident that it will be able to sustain company growth within the market moving forward.

Laser Photonics can tout a secure, broad base of clients interested in the potential of its cleantech systems for creating a more environmental, social, and governance (ESG) climate-friendly future. The company just completed a major Navy product delivery and has signed on with a variety of public sector divisions, including the Army, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and the Veterans Administration. It is also involved with Fortune 1000 companies and has built what it calls a “blue chip” base of customers who are leaders in their respective industries. The companies Laser Photonics has served include Harley Davidson (NYSE: HOG), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Dell (NYSE: DELL), and DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD).

Interested in learning more about Laser Photonics? Visit laserphotonics.com.

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

