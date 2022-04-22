Laser pointer aimed at aircraft cockpits leads to arrest of Turlock man

A Turlock man was arrested on suspicion of pointing a green laser into aircraft cockpits early Thursday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.

Pilots and tactical flight officers began reporting a green laser pointer striking inside cockpits just after midnight Wednesday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The SO’s Air Support Unit located laser strikes coming from the 900 block of Chestnut Street in Turlock and pinpointed an exact residence.

Ground units arrived to the residence where they located a man identified as Craig Jorgensen. They confiscated a laser pointer and arrested Jorgensen.

He was booked into the county jail and faces a preliminary charge of dangerously aiming a laser pointer at flying aircraft. His bail was set at $1,000.