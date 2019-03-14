These Laser-Sharp Japanese Knives Are a Kitchen Staple

From Popular Mechanics

Any home cook or aspiring chef is aware of the value of a good knife. It's integral to the cooking process and worth the investment. Of course, that investment doesn't necessarily have to put a hole in your pocket.

The Damasukasu 3-Piece Handmade Japanese Chef Knife Set features a collection of intricately crafted knives that would be a great addition to your cooking arsenal. Just as cooking is an art form, forging these knives entail an artistic process. The Damasukasu steelmakers borrowed the method in which Samurai swords are made, resulting in these blades undergoing 120 hours of completion. They are coated with 67 unique layers of nickel-rich steels to ensure that the first cut is as sharp as one made 100 years down the line. Each knife in the set - the 8-inch, 5.5-inch, and 3.5-inch - has a 12-degree cutting edge for laser precision, and they're all full tang, triple riveted, and nitrogen cooled blades for enhanced hardness and flexibility.

Photo credit: Stack More

If you're looking to go pro, the Damasukasu 3-Piece Handmade Japanese Chef Knife Set is what you need. It's comprised of a 7-inch Nakiri vegetable knife, an 8.5-inch slicing knife, and a 5-inch utility knife, all of which have also undergone the same intricate process. Each one is graded to an incredibly high 62+ Rockwell hardness and guaranteed to be stain and rust resistant to last you a long time. The blades are ultra-thin and remarkably sturdy, ensuring that each slice, chop, and dice facilitate laser precision.

Normally retailing for $600 and $300, the Damasukasu 3-Piece Handmade Japanese Chef Knife Set and Damasukasu Japanese 3-Piece Master Chef Hanshu Knife Set are now on sale for $50 and $70 respectively.

