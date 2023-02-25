LaserBond First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: AU$0.018 (vs AU$0.016 in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

LaserBond (ASX:LBL) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$18.7m (up 39% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: AU$2.00m (up 31% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 11% (in line with 1H 2022).

  • EPS: AU$0.018 (up from AU$0.016 in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

LaserBond Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 16% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 19% growth forecast for the Machinery industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Machinery industry.

The company's shares are up 4.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for LaserBond you should know about.

