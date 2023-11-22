Lashmeet man charged with molestation of juvenile

Nov. 22—LASHMEET — A Mercer County man was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of molestation of a juvenile female.

Gideon Thaddeus Graham, 47, of Lashmeet, is charged with three counts sexual assault, three counts sexual abuse, three counts incest and three counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, according to a criminal complaint filed by Senior Trooper J.B. Fox, with the Princeton detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

According to the complaint, the abuse began three to four years ago and continued through October of this year.

The victim said when the abuse started the accused would initiate it by "cuddling her" before the sexual acts, the criminal complaint states. The victim said she started crying but did not report it because the accused "said it was OK."

Fox's complaint also states that the victim said that Graham told her not to say anything or he would kill himself and another family member, and "that he was dying and had nothing to lose."

The victim also stated that Graham would place his hand over her mouth and throat before sex acts, according to the criminal complaint. She said when she tried to scream the accused slapped her, and that she "fought him off by grabbing the oxygen tube located in his nasal area," at which point he threw her off the bed.

In the complaint, the victim detailed several occurrences of oral and vaginal penetration.

The victim also described physical abuse during sex acts, including the accused slapping her, placing a pillow over her face and hitting her in the back of her head, according to the complaint.

According to Fox's court filing, the victim did not tell a family member because she feared the relative cared more for Graham than her.

Graham was arraigned before Mercer County Magistrate Mike Crowder Wednesday on the 12 charges. He was given $150,000 cash only bond, with the stipulation that if he makes bond he must be on home confinement and have no contact with the juvenile.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

