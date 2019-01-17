How Do Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj’s (HEL:LAT1V) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we’ll look at Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj (HEL:LAT1V) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj:

0.12 = €43m ÷ (€543m – €163m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj has an ROCE of 12%.

See our latest analysis for Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj’s ROCE is fairly close to the Commercial Services industry average of 11%. Independently of how Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj’s current ROCE of 12% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 16%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

HLSE:LAT1V Last Perf January 17th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj.

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj has total liabilities of €163m and total assets of €543m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 30% of its total assets. Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj’s ROCE