Last of 3 people plead guilty in 2020 Fairfield shooting death

Aug. 18—The last of three people charged in the March 2020 fatal shooting of a man found dead at his Fairfield residence pleaded guilty last week on the eve of his trial in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Last summer, Wiley L. Foster Jr., 29, Mayra Y. Diaz, 21, and Alfonzso Williams, 29, were indicted by a Butler County grand jury for murder, multiple counts of aggravated burglary, multiple counts of aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence for the death of Domingo Francisco.

In December, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh sentenced Diaz to 13 to 19 1/2 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.

Williams also took the same plea deal, admitting guilt to the same crimes including the reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 11 to 16 years in prison by McElfresh.

Foster, who prosecutors say is the shooter, was scheduled to go to trial Monday, but pleaded guilty to six charges on Friday, according to court records. Foster entered guilty pleas to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

As part of the plea, Foster agreed not to appeal and that he will never be granted judicial release. The prosecution and defense agreed to a sentence of 28 years in prison for Foster. McElfresh set Foster's sentencing for Thursday.

Francisco, 38, was found dead by his roommate at 8:15 p.m. March 13 in his apartment at the Fairfield Pointe complex, according to Fairfield police. He had been shot at close range, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office report.

Francisco's roommate, who also lives with his wife in the apartment, entered his room after Francisco's brother said he hadn't been able to reach him. The roommate then called 911.