Last of 34 Texas meth traffickers gets 100 months in federal prison for drug crimes

The last defendant in a 34-member methamphetamine ring that operated in the Texas Panhandle near Amarillo was sentenced on Tuesday to 100 months in federal prison.

The members, who ran their ring in the Dimmitt, Texas area, have been sentenced to a total of 364 years in federal prison for their drug crimes, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Dimmitt is about 55 miles southwest of Amarillo.

A majority of the arrests occurred in March 2020 and were led by FBI’s Dallas Field Office, which dubbed the investigation Operation Tierra de Hielo or Operation Land of Ice.

The arrests came after a 38-count federal indictment was filed in February 2020.

Federal authorities identified the last defendant as Johnny Gilbert Lopez, aka “Cannon,” 55. He entered his plea on March 21. He also admitted that he sold meth to an informant and was sentenced Tuesday to 100 months in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“This investigation was a massive undertaking and a true partnership between local, state and federal agencies. We dismantled the entire organization, from out-of-state leadership, to West Texas leaders, suppliers and distributors,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno in the news release. “The collective sentences imposed on the dozens of defendants will have a lasting impact on the community as we continue to work to keep our communities free from the social, criminal and community health damages caused by methamphetamine.”

The first defendant to plead guilty, Denita Mirelez, 48, entered her plea on Aug. 19, 2020, admitting that she and a co-conspirator sold several ounces of meth to an FBI informant. She was later sentenced to 97 months in federal prison.

Federal authorities said the remaining defendants pleaded guilty and were sentenced to federal prison as follows:

▪ Jesus Garcia aka “Don Chuy,” 60, pleaded to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm; sentenced on May 18, 2021 to 300 months.

▪ Noel Mandjuano, 50, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on July 20, 2021 to 360 months

▪ Robert Vera, 51, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Jan. 20, 2021 to 188 months.

▪ Osvaldo Cortez, aka “Lito,” 41, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on April 8, 2021 to 135 months.

▪ Gustavo Rinco, aka “Tavo,” 45, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Feb. 17, 2021 to 210 months.

▪ Ricky Dale Leavitt, aka “Big Rick,” 48, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on July 13, 2021 to 97 months.

▪ Tyler Martin Miller, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth; sentenced on July 7, 2021 to 120 months.

▪ Robert “Roberto” Flores, 46, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on May 25, 2021 to 235 months.

▪ Tiffany Darlene Haner, 38, pleaded guilty to a felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced on Jan. 20, 2021 to 120 months.

▪ Michael “Mike” Diaz, 48, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on June 2, 2021 to 120 months.

▪ Rigoberto Cuevas, aka “Rigo,” 43, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Jan. 26, 2021 to 188 months.

▪ Johnny Ortiz, aka “Johnny O,” 44, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Feb. 4, 2021 to 240 months.

▪ Kristina ReneeChaparro, aka “Yebra,” 36, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Jan. 28, 2021 to 132 months.

▪ Michael Reyes, aka “Rat,” 44, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on May 11, 2021 to 120 months.

▪ Juan Arturo Martinez, 44, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Feb. 4, 2021 to 52 months.

▪ Steven Mendez, 39, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Jan. 28, 2021 to 210 months.

▪ Frank “Frankie” Martinez, 39, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Nov. 19, 2021 to 139 months.

▪ Katrina Casas, 37, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Jan. 28, 2021 to 40 months.

▪ Ricardo Reyes, Jr., aka “Little Ricky,” 35, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Jan. 14, 2021 to 124 months.

▪ Roxanne Casas, 39, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Feb. 4, 2021 to 51 months.

▪ Cruz Mendez Nunez, 58, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on June 2, 2021 to 92 months.

▪ Christopher Allen Smith, aka “Smitty,” 35, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced on Jan. 26, 2021 to 55 months.

▪ Juan Manuel Martinez, aka “Mitos,” 45, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Feb. 25, 2021 to 115 months.

▪ Melenie Arceo, 24, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Jan. 26, 2021 to 108 months.

▪ Luis Alberto “Tito” Gonzalez, 40, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced on Feb. 17, 2021 to 77 months.

▪ Priscilla Kay Caballero, 37, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a communications facility; sentenced on May 25, 2021 to 48 months.

▪ Susan Odette Stinnett, 34, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a communications facility; sentenced on Feb. 4, 2021 to 48 months.

▪ John David Ramirez, 43, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Jan. 12, 2021 to 33 months.

▪ Christian Daniel Cordova, 30, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Jan. 28, 2021 to 84 months.

▪ Ricardo Chavez aka “KK,” 42, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Jan. 12, 2021 to 188 months.

▪ Servian Riojas, aka “Smokey,” 41, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Jan. 20, 2021 to 151 months.

▪ Leonardo “Leo” Ortuno-Palaclos, 53, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; sentenced on Sept. 30, 2021 to 240 months.