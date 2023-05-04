Last of 4 escaped Mississippi jail inmates captured

Authorities have captured the last of four Mississippi jail inmates, who wreaked havoc on communities in and around Jackson for almost two weeks after their coordinated escape last month.

Corey Harrison, the fourth escapee, was taken into custody Thursday morning, the Hinds County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

A woman described as an "acquaintance" of Harrison's was also arrested and is facing charges in connection with his April 22 escape from Raymond Detention Center, near Jackson. Jodie Marie Tebo, a 38-year-old from Crystal Springs, is accused of aiding and abetting, according to the sheriff's office. The investigation is ongoing.

Harrison was one of four inmates, along with Casey Grayson, Jerry Raynes and Dylan Arrington, who escaped the detention center in April. Arrington was found dead last week inside a burned structure in Carthage where he had barricaded himself while on the run, authorities said at the time.

The 22-year-old was wanted as a potential suspect in connection with the deadly shooting and carjacking of a pastor, 61-year-old Anthony Watts, in Jackson, as well as the subsequent shooting of a Leake County sheriff's officer. The sheriff's office said around the time of the shooting that the officer was wounded in the gunfire.

Raynes was captured and taken into custody outside Houston last week. Authorities said at the time that he would be held in Spring Valley, Texas, until his eventual extradition back to Mississippi. He was arrested at a Houston hospital, where Raynes had been admitted for an unspecified medical condition, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities found Grayson, who was 34, dead inside of a white pickup truck in New Orleans earlier this week, CBS affiliate WNBG reported. Although officials discovered drugs with him inside the vehicle, they could not confirm whether the substances played a role in Grayson's death. The Hinds County sheriff told WNBG that authorities did not suspect foul play, according to the outlet.

Story continues

Sneak peek: Eric Smith: Gambling on a Killer

Amazon Books' editorial director shares her top recommendations celebrating AAPI Heritage Month

Actor Golda Rosheuvel on starring in "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," and representation