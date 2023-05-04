The last of 4 inmates who escaped the Raymond Detention Center in custody

The last of four inmates who escaped the Raymond Detention Center on April 22 is in custody as of Thursday morning, according to a Tweet from Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

“Captured: Escapee-Corey Harrison was taken into custody this morning by HCSO and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a residence in Crystal Springs,” according to the Tweet by Jones at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday. “A female acquaintance was also arrested and is facing charges stemming from this investigation.”

Another escapee, Casey Grayson, 34, was confirmed deceased on Tuesday, Jones said. Grayson's body was discovered in a vehicle at a truck stop on Sunday, April 30, in New Orleans.

Escapee Jerry Raynes was apprehended April 27 in Spring Valley, a suburb of Houston, Texas. Another escaped inmate, Dylan Arrington, was killed in an April 26 shoot out with law enforcement officers at a house in Leake County on April 26 and the other escaped inmate, Corey Harrison, is still at large.

"The four men are believed to have escaped from the Raymond Detention Center through breaches in a cell and the roof," the Associated Press reported Jones as saying at the time of the escape.

The four escapees had been in custody for various felony charges, most involving theft. Arrington is suspected of killing Anthony Watts, a 61-year-old church pastor who was shot and killed April 24 around 7 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Jackson after he pulled over to help a man who matched Arrington's description. That man shot Watts several times and then stole his Red Dodge Ram, police said. Watts died at the scene.

Arrington also is believed to have shot a deputy during the April 26 stand off in Leake County. That deputy is reportedly recovering.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 4th Hinds County MS jail escapee Corey Harrison captured Thursday