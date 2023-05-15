Last of 5 defendants in 2020 fatal shooting of Pineville teen set for trial this week

Edwin Davidson Jr. was killed in October 2020. One of the people charged in his death, Andrew Chestley Mayo, was found guilty Nov. 18 of second-degree murder. He will be sentenced on Dec. 7.

The last defendant charged in the October 2020 shooting death of a Pineville teen faces trial this week.

Tyrone Markel Compton will be tried on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Edwin Davidson Jr., who was 17 when he was shot once in his head on Oct. 20, 2020, during what the state has said was retaliation for a drug deal gone wrong.

Testimony from other hearings showed that a group paid $90 for what they believed were 13 Xanax pills, but most of them were balled-up pieces of paper.

Davidson was not involved in the deal, police have said, but was inside a house on Orchard Look in Wardville when a car with five passengers stopped outside. Three of those in the car — Compton, Andrew Chestley Mayo and Terrence Armstrong — got out and began shooting.

Davidson was hit once and died at the scene. A person standing outside the home was not injured.

All five later were indicted on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and three counts of criminal conspiracy.

Jury selection should begin Tuesday after Compton, 23, pleaded not guilty Monday to the charge. Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall severed charges in the case in late February, electing to try Compton on the homicide charge alone.

The remaining charges were placed in a separate case that is pending.

Both Mayo and Armstrong were found guilty of second-degree murder during their jury trials, and both have been sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Pamela Earlene Smith and Kaitlyn Leeann Carlino each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Smith was sentenced in June 2021 to 20 years in prison, while Carlino is set to be sentenced July 13.

