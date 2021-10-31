Last 6 people allegedly involved with illegal marijuana operation, money-laundering scheme appear in Bangor court

Oct. 30—FARMINGTON — A criminal affidavit filed in federal court outlines how the FBI is alleging intercepted phone calls, deleted texts and Facebook messages connect a dozen people to what it calls an illicit marijuana grow and distribution and money-laundering operation.

Six of the 12 people named in the complaint appeared Friday for an initial appearance in the U.S. District Court in Bangor. The other six appeared Thursday at the court. All but Lucas Sirois, 41, of Farmington, alleged to be the leader of the conspiracy, has been released on personal recognizance bail. Sirois is on a $500,000 secured bond.

Six of them surrendered their passports as of Friday to the court, including Sirois; former Franklin County Deputies Brad Scovil, 33, of Rangeley and Derrick Doucette, 29, of Jay; former Oxford County Deputy James McLamb, who is now the town manager of Dixfield; Sirois' father, Robert Sirois, 68, of Farmington; and Ryan Nezol, 38, of Farmington.

The others implicated in the case are Lucas Sirois' estranged wife, Alisa Sirois, 43, of Kingfield, tax preparer Kenneth Allen, 48, of Farmington, Brandon Dagnese, 27, of Scarborough, Franklin County Assistant District Attorney Kayla Alves, 36, of Farmington, former Rangeley selectman and businessman David Burgess, and Wilton police Officer Kevin Lemay, 33, of Farmington.

Not all of those charged are facing every crime in the complaint.

The charges range from conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, to money laundering, bank fraud and tax evasion. The maximum terms of imprisonment range from three years for tax fraud to 30 years for bank fraud. The maximum prison term for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances depends on the quantity of marijuana reasonably foreseeable to each individual defendant, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office release.

FBI Special Agent James Hendry's 96-page affidavit alleges conversations between some of the implicated individuals discussing ways to get around the state's marijuana laws, ways to lie to state marijuana inspectors and methods to keep drug proceeds off the books. Hendry deciphered what is believed to be conversations or messages discussed in drug-related wording. The investigation also revealed that some of the defendants involved in an integral part of the operation allegedly knew they were under surveillance in 2020.

According to Lucas Sirois' attorney, communication content was taken out of context.

On July 21, 2020, the Drug Enforcement Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service, with law enforcement partners, executed about 50 search-and-seizure warrants on a variety of locations and financial accounts associated with the Lucas Sirois organization.

All the marijuana seized was analyzed in a DEA laboratory and determined to be marijuana.

The federal government filed a civil document indicating its intention to seize 12 properties believed to be related to Sirois' operation. It filed its intent to do so in 2020 with the Franklin County Registry of Deeds in Farmington.

— At 374 High St., a former shoe shop in Farmington, property records reflect that it is owned by the Sandy River Properties LLC, which is owned 50-50 by Sirois and Randal Cousineau, 69, of Farmington. Cousineau pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the operation. He is awaiting sentencing. He is said to be the primary financier and 50% partner with a co-conspirator, Sirois, in an illegal marijuana cultivation facility. The so-called conspiracy sold marijuana in violation of the state's medical marijuana laws, sold bulk marijuana illicitly to individuals not registered as caregivers, and sold marijuana outside of the state in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, according to an FBI affidavit.

"Among other things, law enforcement seized at 374 High St. is in excess of $29,500 in cash, nearly 1,032 pounds of processed marijuana and 1,805 marijuana plants, according to a criminal complaint, which is also reflected in a civil complaint.

— The "old toy factory" at 105 Avon Valley Road in Avon is owned by Spruce Valley LLC, with members Lucas Sirois and an individual not named in the criminal complaint. There, law enforcement seized 55 pounds of processed marijuana and 1,189 marijuana plants, according to a criminal and civil complaint.

— At 269 Seamon Road in Farmington, which lists Sirois as the registered agent for Western Maine Excavation and as the owner, officials seized 33 pounds of processed marijuana and 646 marijuana plants.

— At 497 Federal Row in Industry, which property records indicate is owned Sirois, officials seized more than 2.86 pounds of processed marijuana, 217 marijuana plants and eight firearms.

— At 42 Village Woods Drive in Rangeley, which property records indicate is owned by Sirois, law enforcement seized in excess of 2.42 pounds of processed marijuana, 320 marijuana plants, 43 vials of marijuana concentrate and 22 firearms.

— The Homegrown Connection at 407 Wilton Road in Farmington, according to property records, is owned by Robert Sirois, Lucas Sirois' father. Corporate records reflect Lucas Sirois was the registered agent for the The Homegrown Connection and Central Maine Power Co.'s records show that Alisa Sirois was the holder of the electricity account, according to an affidavit. Law enforcement seized, among other things, more than $28,500 cash and 201 grams of finished marijuana from the property.

— Property at 249 Seamon Road in Farmington is believed to be owned by Robert Sirois. CMP records show that Robert Sirois is the account owner and Lucas Sirois is the authorized party. At that location, officials seized in excess of $46,400 in cash, 119 marijuana plants, 23.1 pounds of processed marijuana, and 13.2 pounds of marijuana concentrate.

— A property at 247 Front St. in Farmington is known as "The Old Bar." Bank records reflect that Robert Sirois is one of three beneficial owners of Front Street Investments. Other members are listed among CMP records, indicating Alisa Sirois holds electricity accounts for two of the units in the building and Front Street Investments as the account holder for the third unit. Seized from there were more than 36.3 pounds of processed marijuana, and 399 marijuana plants.

— At 115 Knowlton Corner Road, a property records indicate is owned by Robert Sirois, officials seized 44 marijuana plants, among other things.

— Other properties the government is seeking forfeiture on are North Shore Drive in Industry, which is owned by Lucas and Alisa Sirois; 5003 Twin Brook Road in Carrabassett Valley, owned by Lucas Sirois; and 3155 Main St. in Rangeley, owned by Lucas and Alisa Sirois.

Additional properties searched by law enforcement on July 21, 2020, but not up for forfeiture, are:

— 11 Tate Lane in Windham, which is linked to Brandon Dagnese, who is named in the criminal complaint and was listed as a customer and provider, according to records associated with a cellphone. More than 27.2 pounds of processed marijuana and $40,000 cash was seized there.

— 250 Loon Lake in Rangeley, which property records connect to former Rangeley selectman and businessman David Burgess, who is named in the criminal complaint. There, officials seized $53,800 cash from a gun safe.

— A property at 8 Sunset Lane in Kingfield is connected to a then-romantic partner of Alisa Sirois. Based in part on physical and electronic surveillance, officials allege Alisa Sirois resided there on July 21, 2020. Officials seized $267,500 in cash and 15 firearms, among other things. The then-romantic partner is not named in the criminal complaint.