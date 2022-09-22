Last of 8 suspects in murder of Akron man pleads guilty; sentencings set for Friday

The last of eight suspects charged in the death and dismemberment of an Akron man in late 2020 has pleaded guilty to four felonies and is scheduled to be sentenced with four other suspects in Medina County Common Pleas Court on Friday.

Walter L. Render IV, 30, of Mentor, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, as well as third-degree felony counts of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, and fifth-degree felony gross abuse of a corpse.

The other suspects scheduled for sentencing Friday are Render's brother, Tyrone L. Render, 29, of Wooster, Marcus Y. Clark, 56, and Antonio W. Moore, 39, both of Akron, and Autumn M. Knight, 29, of Cuyahoga Falls.

Tyrone Render, who was renting the apartment where Cannon is believed to have been killed, was found guilty of second-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, third-degree felony obstructing justice and gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony.

Clark and Knight were found guilty of attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, all third-degree felonies, and gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony.

Moore was found guilty of third-degree felony obstructing justice.

The primary suspect in the case, Justin Hornbeck, 30, of Green, had initially been charged with murder and is serving a 30-year sentence after a deal in which he pleaded guilty last October to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Iron Jailen Cannon, 27, went missing from Wadsworth in October 2020, after family members say they last contacted him there hanging out with friends.

Justin Hornbeck is escorted into Medina County Court on Oct. 4, 2021, to appear before Judge Christopher Collier to plead guilty to charges related to the death of Iron Cannon.

Details of Iron Cannon's murder remain sealed

Police said Hornbeck shot and killed Cannon at an apartment being rented by Tyrone Render.

His remains weren't found until Sept. 12, 2021, nearly a year after he was killed. Prosecutors said Hornbeck provided information about the killing and the location of Cannon's remains as part of his plea deal.

As none of the eight suspects in Cannon's murder have gone to trial, details regarding the case have never been aired in court and remain sealed.

However, Wadsworth Police Chief Dan Chafin and Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said they plan to detail the circumstances and explain how so many people became involved in the crime after all parties are sentenced.

"There are so many players in this, quite frankly so many moving parts, that we just felt it appropriate not to release a lot of the detailed information because up until late last week, we didn't know if any or whether some of them would go to trial," Thompson said.

He credited Cannon's father, Michael Taylor, for his support of the investigation.

"He's been a rock ... I can't imagine what he and his family were going through. It's extremely difficult," Thompson said. "It's taken a lot of man-hours, but we've got them all held to justice."

Thompson said he plans to consult with the family before releasing full details.

"I will tell you it was not an accidental shooting," he added. "The motive behind it may never be fully known, because it was asserted that there was a lot of alcohol involved, but based on the information that we had, the facts that we have gleaned and the statements that have been made, I think we can put together a pretty good scenario of what occurred and who did what."

Accomplices already sentenced

Two other suspects in the case, Christopher J. Williams, 34, of Akron, and Samantha P. McCune, 29, of Green, previously pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the murder and were sentenced in the case.

Williams was found guilty of second-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, third-degree felony obstructing justice, and gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to concurrent terms for each offense, the longest being an indefinite term of three to four and a half years in prison.

McCune pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor count of attempted obstruction of justice and was sentenced to six months of community control.

