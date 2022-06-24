Last of 9 suspects in bloody 2021 attack at Erie nightclub arrested as 6 await trial

More than a year after two men were beaten and stabbed inside a crowded State Street nightclub in downtown Erie, city police have found the last of the suspects.

Police several days ago arrested 25-year-old Tykeem S. Craig, who had been wanted since April 22, 2021, on attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other charges in the attack inside the former Rockstarz, 1015 State St., at about 1:30 a.m. on April 17, 2021.

Authorities have now revealed the names of the nine people accused of attacking the two male victims, ages 24 and 26, during a brawl that broke out in the nightclub. Police and prosecutors had initially sealed the criminal complaints against the suspects and would not release their names, even as they announced that seven had been apprehended in a warrant sweep six days after the attack.

The records against eight of the nine suspects were unsealed when their cases reached the preliminary hearing phase, according to prosecutors. The case against Craig was revealed following his arrest on Tuesday.

Also revealed in the unsealed documents is the possible gang affiliation of at least some of the nine suspects.

One witness interviewed by police after the attack identified the group involved as "4 Nation" or "Forty Gang," according to information in the unsealed criminal complaint filed against one of the suspects, 24-year-old Eric M. Jells. Authorities have said that the names are used by an east Erie gang.

The accused

Two of the accused have pleaded guilty to charges they faced.

● Von D. McCallum Jr., 26, pleaded guilty in September to misdemeanor simple assault and was given a 12-month restrictive punishment sentence, beginning with 135 days in the Erie County Prison followed by 45 days on electronic monitoring, according to court records.

● Davanta D. Muldrew, 22, pleaded guilty in April to a felony count of aggravated assault and is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, according to court records.

Six of the other accused are scheduled for trial on July 11, according to court records.

● Jells; Justus D. Davis, 26; Dayon W. Lucas, 21; Jermaine L. Lucas Jr., 26; and Jihad M. Owens, 26, each face charges including attempted homicide, according to online court records.

● Trousie L. Thrower Jr., 27, faces charges including aggravated assault, according to court records.

Erie police charged nine people in the stabbing and assault of two men at Rockstarz nightclub, 1015 State St., on April 17, 2021. Investigators also served search warrants on several residences as part of the investigation. The club, which has since closed, is shown on April 23, 2021.

Craig was placed in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond following his arraignment Tuesday night. He is tentatively scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Friday, according to online court records.

The attack

Erie police said they learned of the attack at Rockstarz when patrol officers in the area of the club noticed a large crowd outside, and were told after approaching the crowd that there were injured people inside.

Witnesses and club employees told officers that a large fight broke out and three to four males were seen jumping on another male, police reported at the time.

The two victims were stabbed during the fight, with one stabbed multiple times, according to detectives. The men, whose names were not released, were taken to UPMC Hamot.

Police later revealed that one of the victims was stabbed seven times and suffered two collapsed lungs, and the other victim was stabbed once and also suffered severe head trauma.

A witness told police that the brawl started with an exchange of words that escalated into a physical fight, according to information in the affidavit filed with the criminal complaint against Jells. Punches and bar stools were thrown, according to the witness.

Investigators obtained and reviewed surveillance video as part of the investigation. An Erie police officer who reviewed the video footage from Rockstarz, as well as footage from a neighboring business, identified eight of the men later charged in the crime, according to information in the affidavit.

A witness identified the ninth suspect after watching the footage, detectives wrote in the affidavit.

Prosecutors played portions of surveillance video from a security camera inside Rockstarz during the preliminary hearings for Dayon Lucas and Thrower in May 2021. The video showed a fight break out that involved arguing and the throwing of punches and chairs before a bigger brawl involving more people occurred in front of the bar.

An Erie police officer testified at the hearing that he identified Lucas and Thrower as participants from the video.

The hearing was the first time any of the suspects in the attack were publicly identified. Also in May 2021, Jells was revealed as a suspect when his lawyer, Elliot Segel, appeared in Erie County Common Pleas Court to argue that the case against his client should be unsealed.

The arrests

Erie police announced six days after the stabbing that they had filed criminal charges against nine people in the attack.

Authorities refused to name the suspects and sealed their criminal cases, stating that it was necessary as the search continued for all of them.

Seven of the nine were apprehended on April 23, 2021, in a warrant sweep involving city police, its SWAT Team, major crimes detectives and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force. Details on the apprehension of the eighth suspect is unknown.

According to Erie police, Craig was apprehended in the city on Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit. The chase ended when Craig jumped out of a moving car and led officers on a foot chase before he was caught in the area of East 25th and Parade streets, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said.

Erie police reported after the arrests in April 2021 that search warrants were served on two Erie residences, and plans were made to search a third location, as part of the investigation. Investigators said evidence related to the attack was found during some of the searches, but they did not reveal what evidence was collected.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie stabbings: Last of 9 suspects nabbed in attack at former nightclub