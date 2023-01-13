How the last artificial flower factory in New York City survived a century
M&S Schmalberg is the last factory handcrafting custom fabric flowers in New York City’s historic garment district. The family business has designed flowers for celebrities and designers since 1916. But competition from overseas flower manufacturers has made it difficult to stay afloat. For more information check out M&S Schmalberg online. Website - https://www.customfabricflowers.com/ Etsy Shop - https://www.etsy.com/shop/SchmalbergFlowersNYC