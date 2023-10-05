Last of BWCA staff sentenced for failure to report child abuse

The last of four women who was charged for failure to report child abuse was sentenced Thursday.

Katharine Wood, a former bus aide for Blue Water Community Action who witnessed former teacher Cody Williams physically abusing a student, was sentenced to serve 25 hours of community service.

Wood will not have to serve any time on probation. Melanie Sheffer, Analisa Jex and Stephanie Kesner were each sentenced to a year of probation for failure to report abuse.

"Of all the individuals involved in this case, it's clear to me you are the least culpable," St. Clair County District Judge Mona Armstrong told Wood.

Williams pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child abuse and two counts of assault and battery in April and was sentenced to six months in jail. Wood and Jex, a former Head Start teacher's aide who worked with Williams, witnessed the abuse.

Sheffer and Kesner were the supervisor and education manager at Blue Water Community Action, respectively, and heard about the abuse from staff.

Though the abuse happened in December, Blue Water Community Action did not report the abuse until January to state officials.

An investigation by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office led to the charges against the four women.

Armstrong previously said during Jex's sentencing that the staff should have reported Williams immediately to prevent him from moving to another school and repeating his actions. During Wood's sentencing Armstrong also said it was important to remember, however, that none of the four defendants were responsible for the harm Williams caused the student.

Three other staff members at Blue Water Community Action were also investigated for failure to report abuse, including former Executive Director Melinda Johnson, who was fired in June by the board of directors. St. Clair County Prosecutor Mike Wendling said Wednesday no more charges were expected against other staff members at Blue Water Community Action unless new evidence came to light.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Last of BWCA staff sentenced for failure to report child abuse