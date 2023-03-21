Last call: Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car

File - A 1970 Dodge Challenger owned by the late car enthusiast Leroy Gonzalez, is parked near his office Nov. 7, 2022, in Seffner, Fla. Stellantis automobile corporation will stop making gas versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger and the Chrylser 300 big sedan by the end of this year. (Angelica Edwards/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
4
TOM KRISHER
·4 min read

DETROIT (AP) — The last gas-powered muscle car from Dodge isn't leaving the road without some squeals, thunder and crazy-fast speed.

The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 will deliver 1,025 horsepower from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, and the automaker says it will be the quickest production car made.

Stellantis says it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in a scary 1.66 seconds, making it faster than even electric supercars from Tesla and Lucid.

It's what the performance brand from Stellantis is calling the last of the rumbling cars that for decades were a fixture of American culture on Saturday night cruises all over the country.

Stellantis will stop making gas versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger and the Chrylser 300 big sedan by the end of this year, squeezed out by stricter government fuel-economy regulations and an accelerating shift to electric vehicles to fight climate change.

The Canadian factory that makes all three cars will be retooled to make electric versions of larger cars starting next year. Stellantis hasn't said whether all three models will survive, but it did show off a Charger Daytona SRT electric concept muscle car back in August.

Tim Kuniskis, CEO of the Dodge brand and the unofficial spokesman for America's gas-powered rubber-burners, said that, while he'll miss the traditional muscle, he's excited about making electric performance vehicles.

“It's the end of an era, for sure,” he said Monday. “Electric products, they're very fast. Muscle cars, one of the primary ingredients is to be a fast accelerating car. So I've automatically got the power. Now I've just got to figure out ways to bring all the other elements in of the excitement of the driving experience.”

Since last summer, Dodge has been rolling out powerful special-edition “Last Call” versions of its gas powered muscle cars, culminating with an event Monday night to show the Challenger Demon 170 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway drag strip.

The new Challenger Demon, a descendant of a car that first went on sale in 1969, also produces 945 pound-feet of torque, or rotational force — so much power that the company had to strengthen the rear drive shaft and differential with aerospace-grade metals.

According to Stellantis, the car will be the first production vehicle to run a quarter-mile (0.40 kilometers) in under nine seconds — 8.91 to be exact. To do that, it hits a speed of just over 151 mph (243 kilometers per hour). Horsepower and speed depends on how much ethanol is in the fuel.

It gets only 13 miles per gallon in the city and 21 on the highway, but it's doubtful anyone buying one will care even as the world deals with climate change.

Kuniskis says it's a relatively small number of cars, and he says the ethanol they burn is cleaner than gasoline. Dodge, he said, will have built 2 million muscle cars by the time production of gas versions ends Dec. 31. Dodge's followers, he said, deserve a celebration.

“After all these years, we owed it as much to them as to ourselves to celebrate this end, and give them something that produces a lot of pride in the brand that they love," he said.

The Demon 170 is street legal, even though it comes with wide racing tires . To make it a daily driver, the company is offering a package of smaller, more street friendly wheels and tires.

At a devilish $96,666, the car comes standard with only a driver's seat and a basic radio. But it has air conditioning. Front passenger and back seats are optional for $1 each. You can also get leather, a sunroof and a better sound system.

Stellantis will make only up to 3,300 of them, and Kuniskis isn't sure if they'll hit that number due to potential parts shortages and a limited production time.

If previous limited-edition models are any indication, the Demon 170 should become an instant classic collector's car, Kuniskis said.

“If you look at some of the cars that we've had in our past, it's pretty easy to tell which ones people want to collect,” he said. “A lot of times it's the lower (sales) volume, extreme examples, whether its extreme looks or extreme performance. Well, this one happens to have both.”

Recommended Stories

  • Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle

    Dodge just revealed the 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 to the world, and it is a beast: 1,025 horsepower and 945 lb-ft from a street-legal, factory-stock vehicle, capable of doing an 8.91-second 1/4 mile at 151.17 mph and ripping from zero to 60 in 1.66 seconds. You can read our complete article on the Demon 170 here, including in-depth technical details on how Dodge managed to get Bugatti horsepower out of a car with an MSRP of $96,666. Here, we’ll just be gazing at every image of the Demon 170

  • The Final Dodge Challenger Demon 170 Makes 1,025 HP And Does the 1/4 Mile in 8.91 Seconds

    One thousand and twenty-five horsepower on E85 from the factory. Zero to 60 in 1.66 seconds, and more than 2 g at launch. A quarter-mile time of 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph. Skinny tires up front and steamrollers in the back. An enormous 3.0-liter supercharger, the largest ever fitted to a production car. A $96,666 base price. These are just some of the numbers that make up the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 – the final Challenger after 15 years on the market. There really is no better way to say

  • 31 Best Movies About Summer That'll Make You Crave the Sunshine

    Ever since the first summer blockbuster, Jaws, premiered in June 1975, movies debuting in the summertime have just hit differently. At first, it seems like it's going to be a summer to remember, but things get dicey when Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale) tries to steal Troy away from Gabriella.

  • 'The Farewell Tour': Meet the author of this must-read country music novel at Nashville event

    Stephanie Clifford, author of can't-miss country music novel 'The Farewell Tour,' visits Nashville this week.

  • Oil prices stabilize as banking deal eases some worries about crude appetite

    Oil prices stabilised on Tuesday after falling early in the previous session on investor worries that recent banking-sector problems would weigh on the global economy and limit demand for crude. Brent crude futures for May settlement gained 5 cents and traded at $73.84 per barrel by 0049 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 9 cents to $67.73 a barrel.

  • Report Suggests ‘Rampant’ Greenwashing in Food Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- On March 22, the European Commission is expected to publish new measures designed to crack down on greenwashing in product labels and advertisements. Among other provisions, the highly anticipated “Green Claims Directive” could force companies to be more transparent about the climate impacts of their products.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s $17 Billi

  • Spring break in Daytona Beach: 5 times country singers name-dropped destination

    Daytona Beach is a popular place for spring break, and country music singers are no stranger to citing the sunny destination.

  • Dollar languishes as bank crisis fears ebb on Credit Suisse rescue

    The dollar regained some ground on Tuesday but was pinned near a five-week low as traders tiptoed back into riskier assets after UBS' state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse allayed some fears of a widespread, systemic banking crisis. Market sentiment remained fragile, however, as investors struggled to determine the scale of the ramifications from a sector hit that began with Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, putting a cap on risk appetite and giving some support to the safe haven dollar. News of UBS' planned takeover of rival Credit Suisse on Sunday - a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities - gave way to a small risk-on rally on Monday, as worries over market-shaking turmoil across global banks waned.

  • China Plane Crash Probe, One Year Later, Offers No Cause

    Chinese authorities said their investigation continues and made no comment on the possible cause of a crash that killed 132 people one year ago, which an initial U.S. assessment indicated was an intentional nosedive.

  • Is ChatGPT Closer to a Human Librarian Than It Is to Google?

    The prominent model of information access and retrieval before search engines became the norm – librarians and subject or search experts providing relevant information – was interactive, personalized, transparent and authoritative. Search engines are the primary way most people access information today, but entering a few keywords and getting a list of results ranked by some unknown function is not ideal.

  • H&E Equipment (HEES) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, H&E Equipment (HEES) closed at $42.43, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day.

  • Cruise Origin rolls into Austin, WeRide makes its IPO move and TuSimple stirs up more drama

    Transportation didn't take center stage in Austin like it did in 2018 or 2019, but there was a presence. Finally, I sat down with GM CEO and Chair Mary Barra after her talk on stage (alongside Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt). Join the transpo team's Rebecca Bellan next week as she hosts TechCrunch Live.

  • View Photos of the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

    See interior and exterior images of the final Dodge Challenger in the 'Last Call' series.

  • History Says the S&P 500 Could Rebound in 2023 -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    The S&P 500 dropped 19% last year, its worst performance since the Great Recession, and the benchmark index is still 18% off its high. Since its inception in 1957, the S&P 500 has generally rebounded in the year following a decline. Past performance is never a guarantee of future returns, but history says the S&P 500 could rebound sharply this year.

  • Car wedged in alley outside historic Bath hotel

    A car has become stuck after getting wedged in a narrow alley against the basement windows of a historic hotel in Bath.

  • The Dodge Demon 170 Is the Final Gas-Powered Mopar Muscle Car

    The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 has arrived as the final gasoline-powered Mopar muscle car. Thanks to a revised take on the Demon powertrain, the 170 is good for 1025 hp and sub-2 second 0-60 mph runs.

  • Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

    LONDON/DETROIT (Reuters) -For many electric vehicles, there is no way to repair or assess even slightly damaged battery packs after accidents, forcing insurance companies to write off cars with few miles - leading to higher premiums and undercutting gains from going electric. And now those battery packs are piling up in scrapyards in some countries, a previously unreported and expensive gap in what was supposed to be a "circular economy." Battery packs can cost tens of thousands of dollars and represent up to 50% of an EV's price tag, often making it uneconomical to replace them.

  • Ford, Honda vehicles among 1.9 million cars under recall: Check recalls here

    Ford issued several recalls for its vehicles, including 1.28 million Fusion and MKZ models. Honda also recalled some of its models.

  • NTSB: 3 alerts issued before plane heading to Columbus crashed, killing 5 on board

    The National Transportation Safety Board has released its initial findings after a plane heading to Columbus crashed last month, killing five people on board.

  • ‘It’s a very special car’: Police search for stolen classic car that was at Run to the Sun

    The 1970 Dodge Challenger, which was stolen at a hotel, was in Myrtle Beach for the car and truck show event this weekend.