Last call for Florida Anastasia Island HGTV Dream Home sweepstakes. How to enter

New year, new house? If you enter into HGTV's 2024 Dream Home giveaway, that can be your reality.

The sweepstakes is slowly coming to end, giving those just a few days to put in their final daily entries for the Anastasia Island home.

The 2024 home was designed by architect Michael Stauffer and built by local builder Glenn Layton Homes.

Where is the 2024 HGTV Dream Home?

Front of home

The 2024 HGTV Dream Home is on Anastasia Island in Northeast Florida and described as "a grand coastal escape."

Where is Anastasia Island?

Anastasia Island is located along Florida's northeast coast east of St. Augustine. The 14-mile barrier island averages 1 mile in width and is separated from the mainland by the Matanzas River.

Anastasia Island also boasts a lot of hit attractions, such as:

Anastasia State Park, including four miles of sandy beach.

St. Augustine, which is only a few miles away and holds some of Florida's richest history.

The St. Augustine Light House and Maritime Museum, which has a St. Augustine mailing address but stands tall on the north end of Anastasia Island.

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park, where you'll see more than alligators. There are crocodiles and birds, too.

What features does the HGTV Dream Home offer?

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is about 3,300 square feet with views of the Matanzas River and the St. Augustine Lighthouse.

The home was designed by architect Michael Stauffer and built by local builder Glenn Layton Homes. The home's interior design was by Brian Patrick Flynn. The home combines classic coastal elegance with modern touches and layers of natural textures drenched in blue and white hues.

Upon entry, guests will see beautiful waterfront views. The front door leads to the great room with an open concept that includes a living room with sleek sofas and a fireplace, a dining room with a beach-inspired distressed table, and a kitchen with bright blue cabinets.

The laundry room and mudroom sit between the kitchen and an attached two-car garage. The main bedroom has a skylight and offers a private retreat from the rest of the home with a walk-in closet and main bathroom.

The house has two guest suites and a loft with a wet bar and a mini fridge. The backyard is a getaway with an outdoor kitchen and high-top bar, a pool with an elevated platform and a pergola.

How much is the HGTV Dream Home grand prize package worth?

Value of the total Anastasia Island HGTV Dream Home package is estimated at just over $2.2 million.

In total, the winner of the sweepstakes will receive:

Keys to the fully furnished home

A new Mercedes-Benz E Class sedan

$100,000 cash

How can I enter to win the 2024 HGTV sweepstakes?

The official entry period of the HGTV Dream Home 2024 is about to close, ending on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. EST.

Eligible fans can enter daily at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features.

