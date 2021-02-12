Another big-name nightclub in South Beach just shut down: ‘Unforgettable memories’

Madeleine Marr

South Florida’s nightlife industry has been pretty much decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, and another victim just shut the doors.

It’s last call, for good, at Rockwell, which opened almost six years ago at 743 Washington Ave. in South Beach.

Co-owner Chris Paciello made the sad announcement Thursday.

“Since the start of the pandemic almost a year ago, I had the chance to step back and evaluate what is important to me and the direction my life is heading. With reflection always comes change,” he wrote.

Rockwell
“The last five years have been nothing short of incredible, filled with amazing people, noteworthy moments, and unforgettable memories. I am so thankful to have been part of such a phenomenal and supportive team to bring an incomparable experience to our guests, year after year.”

About those guests. Included in the nightlife entrepreneur’s posts were pics of the many celebrities who have graced the club with their presence: Jamie Foxx, DJ Khaled, Rob Gronkowski, Dwyane Wade.

‘Weird’: Miami nightlife expert weighs in on what clubs might look like post-COVID

Opened in September 2015 as an alternative to popular Miami Beach megaclubs such as Cameo and LIV (which are both still closed thanks to COVID), the intimate Rockwell was promoted as “the perfect storm of L.A. cool, New York music and Miami energy.”

In March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, Rockwell announced it was temporarily suspending operations. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the club was never allowed to reopen.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Paciello. The Brooklyn-born nightlife mogul, born Christian Ludwigsens, has been able to reinvent himself after a sordid past that includes mob ties and lengthy prison time.

In 2000, the 50-year-old was sentenced to 10 years for his role in a robbery that ended in the death of a New York woman. Paciello was released from a federal penitentiary in 2006.

Can these celebs make this South Beach street cool again? Their new hotel is a start

Among Paciello’s local ventures is Watson Island day club Joia Beach, which opened last fall.

“While there’s no taking away from how memorable Rockwell will always be, the fact of the matter is, after so many years in nightlife, it was time for me to take a step back and let the next generation enjoy the experiences that make our industry so exciting and special,” concludes his post.

