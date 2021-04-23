Last call on South Beach? Join our conversation about parties, police and politics

Martin Vassolo
·1 min read

A chaotic spring break is behind Miami Beach, but already another party weekend looms.

Memorial Day Weekend on South Beach, branded 20 years ago as Urban Beach Week, has long been a holiday known for predominately Black crowds and — much like this year’s spring break — rowdy behavior, outbursts of violence and concerns of heavy-handed policing. In a city built on tourism, police and politicians have historically struggled to balance the needs of tourists and residents, and even businesses, some of which choose to shut down rather than deal with the headache.

And now, with fed-up taxpayers becoming more vocal, the mayor calling for a change to the city’s image, and a stubborn pandemic refusing to dissipate, Miami Beach must again try to juggle conflicting demands. How will they do it?

Mayor Dan Gelber, Miami-Dade NAACP President Daniella Pierre and Anthony O’Brien, senior managing director for Jesta Group, which owns the Clevelander South Beach, will join Miami Herald reporter Martin Vassolo for a virtual discussion on Tuesday, April 27 at 2 p.m. to discuss what the city can — and should — do to make Memorial Day Weekend and future events successful.

You can RSVP to join the event — and submit questions — on the form below (or by clicking here):

Recommended Stories

  • UBS Lands Multibillion-Dollar Teams From J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo

    (UBS) went big in South Florida, picking up two multibillion-dollar teams from rivals (JPM) and (WFC)—the latest sign that the wirehouse continues to selectively recruit top talent. The bigger of the two additions is a former J.P. Morgan Private Bank team that managed $5 billion in assets. The six-person team is based in Miami and led by advisors Brian Beraha and Vicente del Rio.

  • Leaded gas was phased out 25 years ago. Why are these planes still using toxic fuel?

    Piston-engine aircraft remain the single largest source of highly toxic airborne lead.

  • Lakers' Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combine for 54 in loss to Dallas

    Lakers' Anthony Davis and Mavericks' Luka Doncic were the main attractions, but L.A.'s backcourt of Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope earned rave reviews.

  • 'My son should be burying me' -Wright's mother

    Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church on Thursday for the funeral of Wright, who was shot by a white police officer in a Minneapolis suburb on April 11. He was laid to rest two days after a Minneapolis jury found a white police officer guilty of murdering George Floyd last May, a killing that triggered worldwide protests for racial justice.While the conviction brought a measure of satisfaction to people calling for an end to brutality and racism in policing, Wright's death served as a reminder of the daily risks facing Black people during encounters with police.

  • Mental health: Trauma, genocide and my invisible illness

    The BBC's Victoria Uwonkunda fled Rwanda in 1994 but it took time to recognise the impact it had on her.

  • Cop seen on video punching handcuffed woman twice in face

    Officers were called to L.A. suburb of Westminster about a run-in between an Asian and a Hispanic woman.

  • Michigan officer punches Black man in face repeatedly during traffic stop

    A Grand Rapids police officer is seen in a video punching a man in the face several times during an arrest for littering. The bodycam footage of the March 26 incident features a Black man being punched in the face approximately six times by a police officer while being arrested, per TMZ. The Michigan cops were trying to apprehend the victim, who has since been identified as Diabate Hood.

  • The Best Diabetic Socks to Help Keep Your Feet Warm and Protected

    For people with diabetes, choosing the perfect pair of socks means more than just grabbing the most colorful pair off the rack. “The right socks can help improve blood circulation in the feet, reduce the risk of irritation and foot injury, and help keep feet dry,” says Rita Kalyani, MD, an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. As many as 50% of adults with diabetes experience a type of nerve damage called peripheral neuropathy.

  • Conroy relishing fresh perspective ahead of GB wheelchair basketball return

    Amy Conroy eats, sleeps and breathes basketball but the ongoing pandemic-enforced hiatus has offered the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic hopeful a welcomed new perspective, writes Ross Lawson.

  • 100 injured as Palestinians clash with far-Right protesters in East Jerusalem over TikTok videos

    More than a hundred Palestinians and 20 Israeli police officers have been wounded in east Jerusalem during clashes with an extreme-Right group that chanted “death to Arabs.” Israeli police said 44 people were arrested during confrontations between Palestinians, who were protesting Ramadan restrictions, and the ultra-nationalist Lehava group which was marching against a series of anti-Jewish attacks. The attacks were posted on the video messaging app TikTok, including one clip where an Arab teenager slaps an ultra-orthodox Jewish man on the train. In another, a Jewish teenager was beaten by Palestinian youths in the street. Israeli police deployed stun grenades and water cannons as they tried to keep the groups of protesters apart during the latest night of disturbances over Ramadan in east Jerusalem. Stones and bottles were also thrown by both sides, while at least one car and a bus stop were set ablaze. An Israeli police spokesman added that “hundreds of rioters began disrupting the order violently including throwing stones and objects at forces stationed near the Old City."

  • Oil’s Hired Hands Declare Overseas Recovery With Robust 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Schlumberger is the latest oilfield giant to declare the worst is behind them in international markets after a historic crude price collapse, forecasting strong demand for their services into next year.The world’s biggest oilfield contractor joined rivals Halliburton Co. and Baker Hughes Co. this week in predicting expansion in overseas work and a more muted recovery in North America through the rest of 2021. Global oil demand should return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year, if not sooner, Schlumberger Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch told analysts on Friday.“A new growth cycle has finally commenced,” he said in a statement released on Friday. “There is an increasingly positive sentiment in the industry outlook as the recovery strengthens despite the lingering concerns regarding the Covid-19 crisis.”The service sector that helps oil explorers detect and drill underground reserves is slowly returning to work after a global glut and pandemic-led lockdowns sapped energy demand, triggering job cuts and bankruptcies across the industry. The big three contractors, who this week posted better-than-expected first-quarter results, are pivoting away from the once-booming North American shale patch and chasing work elsewhere instead.Schlumberger said it expects an increase in U.S. onshore activity in the second quarter that will level off during the second half. But international activity is poised to continue ramping up through the end of this year and beyond.Sales are expected to grow by mid-single digits this quarter, while operating margins probably will expand by as much a percentage point, Chief Financial Officer Stephane Biguet said during the call.The shares, which have climbed more than 50% in the past year, rose 1.9% to $25.73 at 10:58 a.m. in New York.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysSchlumberger’s sales of its North American completion and artificial-lift businesses increase its focus on overseas markets, which may account for 80% of revenue in 2021. ... The balance sheet should support its reduced dividend payout, though buybacks are unlikely until the pandemic subsides.-- Scott J. Levine and Justin Rothhaupt, BI analystsRead the report here.Le Peuch has cut tens of thousands of workers, reshuffled the company’s business around the globe and sold off assets in North America in order to focus on overseas work. The service provider expects to generate about 80% of sales from international markets.The company continues to work on a pair of asset sales, including drilling rigs in the Middle East and a business in Canada that shares in the ownership of wells, Le Peuch said.The first-quarter results reflect Schlumberger’s shifting strategy, with its lowest North American sales output since the start of the shale boom roughly a decade ago. While a seasonal drop in international revenue from the fourth quarter to the first quarter is typical, Schlumberger said the 3% sequential drop during the quarter was its shallowest since 2008.Meanwhile, Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller told investors on Wednesday that early signs of an international recovery are already showing up in orders for tools.“These signs give us greater conviction that the second half of this year will see a low double-digit increase in international activity year-on-year,” Miller said. “We believe the international markets will experience multiple years of growth.”(Updates shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cardi B claps back at GOP congressman complaining about her 'WAP' performance

    "This is why people gotta vote, elect better people," the rapper tweeted.

  • A man who got his first COVID-19 vaccine a year ago in Moderna's clinical trial just received his third shot - and he's feeling great

    The 30-year-old science communicator got his first shot of the Moderna vaccine in a clinical trial last April. He's since gotten two more shots.

  • California surpasses Hawaii with the lowest average number of coronavirus cases per capita in the U.S.

    Just a few months ago, California was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. Hospitals in Los Angeles were drowning in patients, and ambulances were idling outside with people struggling to breathe, waiting for beds to open.

  • A Virginia sheriff's deputy shot an unarmed Black man 10 times after he called 911 for help

    Isaiah Brown, 32, got a ride home from the deputy after his car broke down. He called 911 later that same day and the deputy returned and shot him.

  • After 100 days, Biden has outwitted critics on the right and left. In fact, he’s doing great! | Opinion

    Now that President Biden has just passed his first 100 days in office — April 20 — here’s my scorecard: He is doing great on virtually all fronts.

  • Trump's campaign still hasn't paid the $211,000 it owes the city of Albuquerque. Now debt collectors are calling Mar-a-Lago, mayor says.

    Albuquerque, New Mexico, is one of more than a dozen cities that have struggled to get the Trump campaign to pay its bills.

  • Philippines protests China's 'threatening' South China Sea presence

    The Philippines has sent two new diplomatic protests to China over its failure to withdraw what it called on Friday "threatening" vessels that were massing in contested areas of the South China Sea. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks over the lingering presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), testing relations between two countries that have sought to heal their historic rifts. The Philippine foreign ministry said maritime officials had observed the "continued unauthorised presence and activities" of 160 Chinese fishing and militia vessels around the disputed Spratly islands and Scarborough shoal, as of April 20.

  • China names Mars rover for traditional fire god

    China’s first Mars rover will be named Zhurong after a traditional fire god, the government announced Saturday. The rover is aboard the Tianwen-1 probe that arrived in Mars orbit on Feb. 24 and is due to land in May to look for evidence of life. China in 2019 became the first country to land a space probe on the little-explored far side of the moon and in December returned lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s.

  • She faked negative COVID test to get to Virgin Islands, cops say. Now she’s in jail

    Visitors to the islands must submit negative COVID test results before they can enter.