Last casualty identified in Novohrodivka: search and rescue operation completed

A search and rescue operation has been completed at the site of a Russian missile hitting a block of flats in the town of Novohrodivka (Donetsk Oblast) on 30 November.

Source: Ukrainian Interior Ministry; Ukraine's National Police in Donetsk Oblast

Quote: "The search and rescue operation in Novohrodivka has been completed. Forensic experts have identified all members of the family killed by a Russian missile.

One of the body fragments found at the site of the attack belonged to a woman, 33, who had been missing for a week. The deceased was identified via DNA analysis. Earlier, police identified her husband and 8-year-old daughter."

More details: The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the Russian missile claimed the lives of five people: a young family and two men, 62 and 55.

Background:

On the night of 29-30 November, the Russians fired six missiles on the settlements of Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Myrnohrad in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast. There were at least 10 casualties.

Reports emerged that the body of a dead man was pulled from underneath the rubble. Later, emergency workers removed the body of another man from under the ruins of a residential building.

The body of an 8-year-old girl was recovered from the rubble of a residential building in Novohrodivka; the local authorities have declared three days of mourning.

On 5 December, reports indicated that unidentifiable body parts had been found at the site of the Russian missile strike.

On 6 December, the police stated that they had identified the girl's father using DNA analysis.

