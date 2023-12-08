Last casualty identified in Novohrodivka: search and rescue operation completed

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

A search and rescue operation has been completed at the site of a Russian missile hitting a block of flats in the town of Novohrodivka (Donetsk Oblast) on 30 November.

Source: Ukrainian Interior Ministry; Ukraine's National Police in Donetsk Oblast

Quote: "The search and rescue operation in Novohrodivka has been completed. Forensic experts have identified all members of the family killed by a Russian missile.

One of the body fragments found at the site of the attack belonged to a woman, 33, who had been missing for a week. The deceased was identified via DNA analysis. Earlier, police identified her husband and 8-year-old daughter."

More details: The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the Russian missile claimed the lives of five people: a young family and two men, 62 and 55.

Background:

  • On the night of 29-30 November, the Russians fired six missiles on the settlements of Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Myrnohrad in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast. There were at least 10 casualties.

  • Reports emerged that the body of a dead man was pulled from underneath the rubble. Later, emergency workers removed the body of another man from under the ruins of a residential building.

  • The body of an 8-year-old girl was recovered from the rubble of a residential building in Novohrodivka; the local authorities have declared three days of mourning.

  • On 5 December, reports indicated that unidentifiable body parts had been found at the site of the Russian missile strike.

  • On 6 December, the police stated that they had identified the girl's father using DNA analysis.

Support UP or become our patron!

Recommended Stories