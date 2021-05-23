Last cat out of the Tiger King Park bag as seizure completed

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, one of the tigers living at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park is pictured at the park in Wynnewood, Okla. The animals were moved to a different zoo called, Tiger King-Zoo in Thackerville, Okla. Federal authorities have seized 68 big cats from Netflix's "Tiger King" stars Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe's animal park in Thackerville. The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday, May 20, 2021, the seizure of the federally protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — Federal officials have removed the last of the 68 big cats from the private zoo in Oklahoma that had been the center of the “Tiger King” saga.

A jaguar was among the last cat removed from Tiger King Park in Thackerville, a few miles north of Oklahoma’s border with Texas, The Oklahoman reported Sunday.

The turbulent beginnings of the zoo were the subject of the final episode of the Netflix true-crime series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” Zookeeper Jeff Lowe moved the cats to a Thackerville property after the August shutdown of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the seizure of the federally protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar as part of a court-approved agreement to resolve a federal complaint against Lowe and his wife, Lauren Lowe, over the animals’ care.

The civil complaint, filed in November, accused the Lowes of recurring inhumane treatment and improper handling of animals protected by the Endangered Species Act. The couple received numerous citations for failing to properly care for the animals following three inspections of the Tiger King Park in Thackerville since December 2020.

During a hearing two weeks ago, a judge found the couple in contempt for failing to comply with court orders to employ a qualified veterinarian and establish a program of veterinary care for the animals. Daniel Card, an attorney for the couple, told a federal judge that the Lowes “want out completely.”

Jeff Lowe was a central figure in “Tiger King” that featured a mullet-wearing zookeeper named Joe Exotic and became a cultural phenomenon last year. Joe Exotic, a pseudonym for Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison in Texas for his 2020 conviction on charges that he participated in a murder-for-hire plot and violated federal wildlife laws.

Recommended Stories

  • Demi Lovato says complimenting a person's weight loss can be 'harmful': 'I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body'

    The pop star shared how their experience with eating disorders makes comments about their body unwelcome.

  • North Korea bans mullet haircuts, nose piercings, and skinny jeans in Kim Jong Un's latest crackdown on 'anti-socialist behavior'

    Nose piercings and skinny jeans are also forbidden, according to reports. Kim Jong Un's regime is afraid of an encroaching capitalistic lifestyle.

  • Frito-Lay is embroiled in drama amid explosive revelations that the origin story of Flamin' Hot Cheetos - which is the subject of an upcoming film - is false

    Frito-Lay has made conflicting statements regarding the origin of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, which former exec Richard Montañez claims to have created.

  • Paulina Porizkova Says She Knows Late Ric Ocasek Is ‘Proud’ of Their Son on His Graduation Day

    "Both of our boys graduated on time, with honors, after having the worst year and a half of their lives," said Paulina Porizkova

  • First Tesla Semichargers to Be Installed at FritoLay Site In California: Report

    The first Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Semichargers are reportedly being installed, and it's happening at a potato chip delivery center. What Happened: Drive Tesla Canada reports the first known Tesla Semichargers are being installed at a FritoLay site in Modesto, California. The chargers will be able to charge up to 100 Tesla Semis. FritoLay, owned by PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), expects to take delivery of 15 of these trucks later this year. A permit for the addition, which references the Tesla chargers by name, does not mention how many chargers will be installed. The chargers are being added near some ChargePoint chargers that are already on site. The installation will also include one of Tesla's Megapack battery storage systems. Why It Matters: While it's still not publicly known what the Semichargers look like, they are part of a potential area of growth for the electric vehicle maker. Tesla's long-awaited all-electric semi-truck is expected to start production later this year. The semi is expected to cost $180,000 for the long-range version, and promises to save truckers thousands of dollars over the life of the vehicle in fuel and maintance costs. Trucks can get charged while being loaded at shipping bays. Tesla's cars can charge from 20% to 80% in under 20 minutes, so if the Semicharger can achieve anything like that, the truck might be ready to go before the trailer is loaded. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news. Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNTSB Report Shows Autopilot Was Most Likely Not Involved In Fatal Tesla CrashFord Teases All Electric F-150 Lightning With Cybertruck-Style Lightbar© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Lori Loughlin & Husband Mossimo Giannulli Are Finding It Hard to Let Go of Their Privilege Post-College Admissions Scandal

    Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are trying to find a way to move forward now that they’ve both completed their prison sentences after their roles in the college admissions scandal. The former Fuller House star has paid her $150,000 fine and finished up her community service work while the fashion designer paid his $250,000 […]

  • 90 Day Fiancé 's Armando and Kenneth Wed in Romantic Mexican Ceremony: 'Excited to Finally Be Here'

    "This is what we've been fighting for," the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fan favorites tell PEOPLE about their "surreal" ceremony in the middle of Mexico's wine country

  • Ryanair flight carrying exiled Belarusian journalist forced to land in Minsk

    European governments accused Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko of "state terrorism" and "hijacking" after he sent a fighter jet to force an Ryanair flight to make an emergency landing apparently so he could arrest an exiled opposition journalist. The European Union condemned an "utterly unacceptable" attack on civil aviation and Lithuania demanded a Nato response after the flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday afternoon. Minsk airport said the flight was forced to land because of a bomb threat. No bomb was found when the plane was searched, but Belarusian officials took the opportunity to arrest Roman Protasevich, a founder and editor of Nexta, a social media channel that reported on mass protests that broke out last summer against Mr Lukashenko. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, said the UK was "alarmed" by Mr Protasevich's detention and the flight diversion. "We are coordinating with our allies. This outlandish action by Lukashenko will have serious implications," he said on Twitter. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck said the aircraft had been "hijacked" in a "reprehensible act of state terrorism" and called for fresh sanctions against Belarus in response.

  • Are religious people more moral?

    Dimitris Xygalatas, CC BYWhy do people distrust atheists? A study we conducted, led by psychologist Will Gervais, found widespread and extreme moral prejudice against atheists around the world. Across all continents, people assumed that those who committed immoral acts, even extreme ones such as serial murder, were more likely to be atheists. Although this was the first demonstration of such bias at a global scale, its existence is hardly surprising. Survey data show that Americans are less trusting of atheists than of any other social group. For most politicians, going to church is often the best way to garner votes, and coming out as an unbeliever could well be political suicide. After all, there are no open atheists in the U.S. Congress. The only known religiously unaffiliated representative describes herself as “none,” but still denies being an atheist. So, where does such extreme prejudice come from? And what is the actual evidence on the relationship between religion and morality? How does religion relate to morality? It is true that the world’s major religions are concerned with moral behavior. Many, therefore, might assume that religious commitment is a sign of virtue, or even that morality cannot exist without religion. Both of these assumptions, however, are problematic. Are ethical ideals of one religion limited to group members? Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston, CC BY-ND For one thing, the ethical ideals of one religion might seem immoral to members of another. For instance, in the 19th century, Mormons considered polygamy a moral imperative, while Catholics saw it as a mortal sin. Moreover, religious ideals of moral behavior are often limited to group members and might even be accompanied by outright hatred against other groups. In 1543, for example, Martin Luther, one of the fathers of Protestantism, published a treatise titled “On the Jews and their Lies,” echoing anti-Semitic sentiments that have been common among various religious groups for centuries. These examples also reveal that religious morality can and does change with the ebb and flow of the surrounding culture. In recent years, several Anglican churches have revised their moral views to allow contraception, the ordination of women and the blessing of same-sex unions. Discrepancy between beliefs and behavior In any case, religiosity is only loosely related to theology. That is, the beliefs and behaviors of religious people are not always in accordance with official religious doctrines. Instead, popular religiosity tends to be much more practical and intuitive. This is what religious studies scholars call “theological incorrectness.” Religiosity is only loosely related to theology. Dimitris Xygalatas, CC BY Buddhism, for example, may officially be a religion without gods, but most Buddhists still treat Buddha as a deity. Similarly, the Catholic Church vehemently opposes birth control, but the vast majority of Catholics practice it anyway. In fact, theological incorrectness is the norm rather than the exception among believers. For this reason, sociologist Mark Chaves called the idea that people behave in accordance with religious beliefs and commandments the “religious congruence fallacy.” This discrepancy among beliefs, attitudes and behaviors is a much broader phenomenon. After all, communism is an egalitarian ideology, but communists do not behave any less selfishly. So, what is the actual evidence on the relationship between religion and morality? Do people practice what they preach? Social scientific research on the topic offers some intriguing results. When researchers ask people to report on their own behaviors and attitudes, religious individuals claim to be more altruistic, compassionate, honest, civic and charitable than nonreligious ones. Even among twins, more religious siblings describe themselves are being more generous. But when we look at actual behavior, these differences are nowhere to be found. Researchers have now looked at multiple aspects of moral conduct, from charitable giving and cheating in exams to helping strangers in need and cooperating with anonymous others. In a classical experiment known as the “Good Samaritan Study,” researchers monitored who would stop to help an injured person lying in an alley. They found that religiosity played no role in helping behavior, even when participants were on their way to deliver a talk on the parable of the good Samaritan. This finding has now been confirmed in numerous laboratory and field studies. Overall, the results are clear: No matter how we define morality, religious people do not behave more morally than atheists, although they often say (and likely believe) that they do. When and where religion has an impact On the other hand, religious reminders do have a documented effect on moral behavior. Studies conducted among American Christians, for example, have found that participants donated more money to charity and even watched less porn on Sundays. However, they compensated on both accounts during the rest of the week. As a result, there were no differences between religious and nonreligious participants on average. When does religion have an impact? Dimitris Xygalatas, CC BY Likewise, a study conducted in Morocco found that whenever the Islamic call to prayer was publicly audible, locals contributed more money to charity. However, these effects were short-lived: Donations increased only within a few minutes of each call, and then dropped again. Numerous other studies have yielded similar results. In my own work, I found that people became more generous and cooperative when they found themselves in a place of worship. Interestingly, one’s degree of religiosity does not seem to have a major effect in these experiments. In other words, the positive effects of religion depend on the situation, not the disposition. Religion and rule of law Not all beliefs are created equal, though. A recent cross-cultural study showed that those who see their gods as moralizing and punishing are more impartial and cheat less in economic transactions. In other words, if people believe that their gods always know what they are up to and are willing to punish transgressors, they will tend to behave better, and expect that others will too. Such a belief in an external source of justice, however, is not unique to religion. Trust in the rule of law, in the form of an efficient state, a fair judicial system or a reliable police force, is also a predictor of moral behavior. And indeed, when the rule of law is strong, religious belief declines, and so does distrust against atheists. The co-evolution of God and society Scientific evidence suggests that humans – and even our primate cousins – have innate moral predispositions, which are often expressed in religious philosophies. That is, religion is a reflection rather than the cause of these predispositions. But the reason religion has been so successful in the course of human history is precisely its ability to capitalize on those moral intuitions. What’s behind success of religion? Saint Joseph, CC BY-NC-ND The historical record shows that supernatural beings have not always been associated with morality. Ancient Greek gods were not interested in people’s ethical conduct. Much like the various local deities worshiped among many modern hunter-gatherers, they cared about receiving rites and offerings but not about whether people lied to one another or cheated on their spouses. According to psychologist Ara Norenzayan, belief in morally invested gods developed as a solution to the problem of large-scale cooperation. Early societies were small enough that their members could rely on people’s reputations to decide whom to associate with. But once our ancestors turned to permanent settlements and group size increased, everyday interactions were increasingly taking place between strangers. How were people to know whom to trust? Religion provided an answer by introducing beliefs about all-knowing, all-powerful gods who punish moral transgressions. As human societies grew larger, so did the occurrence of such beliefs. And in the absence of efficient secular institutions, the fear of God was crucial for establishing and maintaining social order. In those societies, a sincere belief in a punishing supernatural watcher was the best guarantee of moral behavior, providing a public signal of compliance with social norms. Today we have other ways of policing morality, but this evolutionary heritage is still with us. Although statistics show that atheists commit fewer crimes than average, the widespread prejudice against them, as highlighted by our study, reflects intuitions that have been forged through centuries and might be hard to overcome. [ Expertise in your inbox. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter and get a digest of academic takes on today’s news, every day. ]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:The invention of satanic witchcraft by medieval authorities was initially met with skepticismGut check: Researchers develop measures to capture moral judgments and empathyDoes being religious or spiritual make you more ethical at work? Dimitris Xygalatas does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Israeli officials 'regret' bombing Gaza AP bureau as post-ceasefire clean up begins

    Israeli officials have privately expressed “regret” for blowing up a tower in the Gaza Strip that contained foreign media offices, it emerged on Sunday, as Palestinians began cleaning up the enclave’s rubble-strewn streets. In Gaza City, groups of young men and women used brooms to sweep dust and debris from the main roads, as outdoor vigils were held for the 248 victims of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire. US officials estimate that the cost of repairing Gaza’s damaged hospitals, school and infrastructure will amount to several billion dollars, while the United Nations says hundreds of homes have been completely destroyed. It came as the New York Times reported that some Israeli military officials now “regret” a decision to strike the media tower in Gaza City, which contained the offices of Associated Press, a major US news agency, and the broadcaster Al-Jazeera. Israel maintains that the airstrike was justified as it claims that Hamas assets were in the building. The Israeli army gave reporters an hour to evacuate the tower, and no one was killed in the attack. But according to the New York Times, some Israeli military officials had argued against the air strike and now consider it a “mistake.” One official also felt that the damage caused by the strike to Israel’s international reputation outweighed the benefits of destroying Hamas equipment, the report added, citing three sources. Hamas denies that its assets were in the media tower and has accused Israel of committing “war crimes” by attacking civilian buildings, though Israel rejects this. In an interview with the Telegraph on Sunday, a senior Hamas official blamed Israel for the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza and warned that the Jewish state was “playing with fire.”

  • 'Ultra-maskers' say they'll keep wearing masks even though they've been vaccinated - and perhaps after the pandemic ends

    Many "ultra-maskers" don't want to take off their masks in public, even though the CDC says that's safe for fully vaccinated people.

  • Paving over cicadas: survival threatened by urbanization

    In many areas, the Brood X cicadas that are emerging across a 15-state region are spottier in their prevalence than they were 17 years ago. Some neighborhoods have been inundated with the insects, while others are seeing only a few. Why it matters: The 17-year periodical cicadas are one of nature's wonders, but the patchiness of the emergence, particularly in suburbia, points to one of the key threats to these unique insects: urbanization. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: America's cities have expanded at a rapid rate during the past few decades, with sprawl spreading out far beyond city centers. In Washington, D.C., a 2016 study using satellite data found a rapid expansion in impervious ground cover, such as pavement and buildings, from the mid-1980s through 2010. That trend has likely continued through the present day, says study co-author Xia-Peng Song of Texas Tech University. Much of the growth in the Washington region has occurred along and beyond the Beltway that rings the city, particularly to the west, in Tysons Corner and Springfield, as well as College Park and New Carrollton.Knocking down trees to construct new homes, businesses and parking lots can kill the insects or block their emergence, since immature cicadas feed upon their roots while underground, University of Maryland entomologist Paula M. Shrewsbury tells Axios.What's happening: The two biggest threats to periodical cicadas, which emerge every 13 or 17 years, are urbanization and climate change, Shrewsbury says. "Even if they're close to the end of the [17-year] cycle, they can't get out from underneath the pavement. It's not like they can travel, you know 100 feet or 200 feet and find another way out, that's not happening," Shrewsbury says.There are already two periodical cicada broods that have gone extinct, one in Connecticut and another in Florida, she says, and scientists are keeping close watch on a group in Long Island. Urban development there may be wiping out that population, scientists fear. Climate change also poses a threat to cicadas because warming temperatures could alter the timing of their emergence, or encourage interbreeding between 13-year and 17-year populations. That would reduce the number of cicadas emerging in any given year.And that's a big problem (for the cicadas), since the insect's main defense mechanism against predators is "predator satiation" — meaning there are so many cicadas emerging at once that predators can eat as many as they want, yet many of the insects will still survive long enough to lay their eggs. Cicadas help feed species ranging from various types of small birds to turkeys and squirrels, with their decomposing exoskeletons helping to add nutrients into soils to boost tree growth.Perhaps more importantly, they've been successfully following this unique life cycle for generations, so any trouble now is a warning sign for humans.Our thought bubble: The periodical cicadas are a reminder that we now live in an era known as the "Anthropocene," as human forces are re-shaping the planet. This is harming biodiversity, driving climate change, and having a host of other effects worldwide. What's next: You can track cicadas in your area through the Cicada Safari citizen science app. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Patriots' Cam Newton working with throwing coach to reportedly 'rebuild' certain fundamentals

    The Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round.

  • Charleston church shooter making appellate arguments

    The man on federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation is making his appellate argument that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned. Oral arguments in the case of Dylann Roof are scheduled to be held Tuesday before a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Virginia. Appellate Judge Jay Richardson, who as an assistant U.S. Attorney prosecuted Roof's case, is not part of the panel.

  • U.S. Senate Republican sees short window for infrastructure deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republicans and the White House could have as little as a week to 10 days to overcome their differences on infrastructure and strike a deal to revitalize America's roads and bridges, a top Republican said on Sunday. Senator Roy Blunt, who is among a group of Republicans negotiating with the Biden administration, said the two sides are still far apart on how to define infrastructure, which President Joe Biden views as a wide-ranging topic that includes climate change and social issues such as elder care, as well as roads and bridges.

  • Black man's death in Mississippi: Lynching or suicide?

    On the night of Feb. 8, 2018, Willie Andrew Jones Jr. and Alexis Rankin argued in the car on the way to her parents' home in Scott County, Mississippi. At some point, Jones walked out, leaving Rankin inside. Not long afterward, Rankin’s stepfather was calling 911 to say Jones was dead.

  • Husband arrested in connection to death of Connecticut mother

    The search for a South Windsor mother who has been missing since May 10 has come to a lamentable end. On Friday, police confirmed the arrest of 22-year-old Tahj Hutchinson who has been charged with first degree manslaughter in connection with his wife Jessica Edwards‘ death WFSB reported. Hutchinson is being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

  • Worker made $4 million in NC by secretly selling off his company’s equipment, feds say

    The 43-year-old is accused of buying a boat, condo, RV and several cars with the money.

  • Trump Releases Random Statement Praising Old Plane Used While Campaigning

    Former president Donald Trump answered a question Friday night that “many people” — according to him — have been asking when he released a statement on the whereabouts of his old Boeing 757. “Many people have asked about the beautiful Boeing 757 that became so iconic during the Trump rallies. It was effectively kept in storage in Upstate New York in that I was not allowed to use it during my presidency. It is now being fully restored and updated and will be put back into service sometime prior to the end of the year. It will soon be brought to a Louisiana service facility for the completion of work, inspection and updating of Rolls-Royce engines, and a brand new paint job. When completed, it will be better than ever, and again used at upcoming rallies!” he enthused in an emailed statement. Trump’s personal plane with his name emblazoned on its side was frequently seen as a backdrop during rallies. And while campaigning, if you saw a photo of him aboard a plane, noshing on KFC, it was on this Boeing, equipped with seat buckles covered in 24-karat gold and ornate bathrooms to match. It’s unclear who may have been wondering about the plane, especially given the fact that CNN ran a whole story in March about its location and condition. That story was called “Glory days of Trump’s gold-plated 757 seem far away as plane sits idle at a sleepy airport.” Since his ban from major social media platforms, the one-term Republican president has been using emailed statement to convey the often-anodyne sentiments he once relied on Twitter to disperse. Occasionally, these statements still include Twitter-specific characters, like @ symbols. Often, multiple hit the inboxes of supporters and journalists in the course of a single day. Throughout his public life, Trump has often cited “many people” who he doesn’t name, but who, he insists, say things to him, which he then responds to in speeches, posts or statements. Much of what Trump said in his sudden and inexplicable Friday statement was covered in CNN’s two-month-old piece, but proves once again there are always two ways to look at even the most basic stories. Read original story Trump Releases Random Statement Praising Old Plane Used While Campaigning At TheWrap

  • Despite criticism, Marjorie Taylor Greene says she still stands behind her Holocaust statement

    "No one should be treated like a second-class citizen for saying 'I don't need to wear a mask,' .... so I stand by all of my statements," Greene said.