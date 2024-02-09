Last chance to make 2024 Jefferson Award for Public Service nominations

Last year's local Jefferson Award winner, Ron Dumas, is executive director of Reaching Out for Kids, which gives youngsters an opportunity to learn life skills through playing golf.

Nominations are open for the 2024 Jefferson Awards, sometimes called the Nobel Prize for community service.

Greater Cincinnati is one of over 90 communities in the country that present a local Jefferson Award, said Bill Shula of Bethel, who chairs the local awards program administered by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati.

The local winner will be a finalist for one of five national awards presented in Washington, D.C. in June by the national service organization Multiplying Good.

Nine local awardees have gone on to become national winners.

The award recognizes volunteers in the community who have created a program that serves an unmet need, or a special volunteer who has provided extraordinary services to an organization.

The deadline to submit a nomination is 5 p.m. Feb. 16. You can find an online form here. The local award program will be March 21, with emcee Tanya O’Roarke of WCPO Channel 9. The Cincinnati Enquirer partners with The Rotary Club of Cincinnati to present the local awards program.

In 2022, Roger Grien was recognized in the Jefferson Awards program for his work in founding and sustaining Magnified Giving. which teaches students how to be philanthropists by giving them $1,000 to donate to a local nonprofit.

The national Jefferson Awards program was founded in 1972 by Cincinnati native Robert Taft and former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

The Rotary Club of Cincinnati was Cincinnati’s first Rotary Club. It is a service and networking organization for business and community leaders and has a mission to provide selfless service in the community and the world.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Nominate volunteer leaders who make a difference for Jefferson Award