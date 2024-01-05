Your last chance to take the kids to Exploration Place’s ‘polar playground’ has arrived

It’s been around since early November, but this weekend will be Wichita’s last chance for the season to enjoy Exploration Place’s Arctic Adventure exhibit. The winter-themed, interactive “polar playground” will close up after Sunday.

And that’s not the only thing to do in Wichita this weekend. Wichitans who want to celebrate Elvis Presley’s 89th birthday can catch an Elvis impersonator. Art lovers can take a First Friday gallery tour. And those who still have shopping money after the holidays can visit the first Wichita Flea Market of 2024.

Here’s a closer look at some of the best things going on in Wichita this weekend.

Last chance for Arctic Adventure

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean

Sunday is Wichita’s last chance to enjoy Arctic Adventure, which is Exploration Place’s indoor “polar playground.” The temporary exhibit, which first opened in early November, allows visitors to visit a Crystal Castle, explore an interactive ice cave and play games on loan from Albuquerque’s Electric Playhouse — a motion-activated, interactive attraction. Admission to Arctic Adventure is included with regular museum admission, which is free for children 2 and under, $10 for ages 3-11 and seniors 65 and over, and $12 for adults. Exploration Place is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

One Night with Elvis

6 p.m. Saturday, TempeLive, 332 E. First St. North

Tickets are still available for a show on Saturday titled “One Night with Elvis,” intended as a celebration of what would have been the singer’s 89th birthday on Jan. 8. It will be at TempleLive, the music venue inside the Scottish Rite Temple in downtown Wichita, and will feature tribute artist Dale Kenny, backed by his Nite Classik’s Band. The show starts at 6 p.m., and tickets are $25 at wichita.templelive.com

New Year’s first First Friday

Friday, various art galleries

It’s First Friday, which means that art aficionados around Wichita will be traveling from gallery to gallery appreciating new exhibitions. Among the galleries hosting gallery crawlers this week is the Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas, which is launching the exhibit “Pieced Together.” The show is a collection of fabric artworks created by five local artists, and the opening reception runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. Also, Gallery 12 at 412 E. Douglas will open a show by oil painter Mary Binford Miller and glass artist Robin Lies. A free opening reception runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, and the exhibit will remain up through Jan. 27. For a full list of Final Friday events, visit www.FirstFridayICT.org.

Return of the flea market

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Kansas Star Casino Arena, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane,

It’s already time for the first Wichita Flea Market of the year, which runs Saturday and Sunday at the Kansas Star Casino Arena in Mulvane. The event features at least 200 vendors selling antiques, crafts, vintage items, comics, jewelry, toys, food and more. This month’s installment also will feature a scavenger hunt with cash prizes. The flea market is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets, available at the door, are $3 or $5 for a two-day pass. Children 12 and under get in free.

Abstract National opening at Mark Arts

5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Mark Arts, 1307 N. Rock road

The National Abstract Exhibition opens at Wichita’s MarkArts on Friday and features 85 abstract works created by leading artists from around the United States. The pieces were selected by juror Pamela Caughey and will be on display in MarkArts’ Wiedemann Gallery through March 23. A free opening reception happens from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday with a cash bar and live music. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, though the Wiedemann Gallery will be closing at 3 p.m. on Jan. 18 and will be completely closed on Jan. 19.