It's your last chance to save 70% at Overstock's Labor Day 2021 sale

We're all back to work after a long Labor Day weekend and many popular furniture purchases are back to their original prices. However, some places are giving shoppers just a little more time to get savings on home essentials. One of them is Overstock, which is extending its discounts of up to 70% off furniture a bit further into the week.

The Labor Day clearance "last chance" sale is your final opportunity to take advantage of summer savings on items for inside and outside of the home, including an additional 25% off pretty much everything the store has to offer, and 70% off thousands of items. Get an extra 25% off select area rugs, living room and dining room furniture, and select home décor, and 20% off select garden and patio items. Plus, flash deals occur throughout the day with big savings to be had on plenty of top items.

There's never a better time to invest in outdoor furniture than right at the end of the season when sets go on sale, like the best-selling, almost 5-star-rated Solaura outdoor 3-piece rocking metal bistro set, which is down from $299.49 to just $225.88, a savings of $73.61. Finished in red (you can get brown or grey for a slightly higher price), the set includes a pair of rocking chairs with polyester fabric cushions and a glass-top table. Perfect for the porch, back deck, garden area or by the pool, buyers love that it's easy to assemble and apartment and condo dwellers find it to be the perfect size for balconies as well.

This Lucid Comfort Collection mattress earned praise for its cool feel and value price.

Looking for something inside? If it's time to upgrade your mattress, the LUCID Comfort Collection 10-inch luxury gel memory foam mattress is down from $343.39 to as low as $180.10. Choose from firm or medium comfort level and from twin up to a California King. With more than 5,000 customers rating this mattress 4.5 stars, many say it's comfortable and offers great value for money. Topped with a 7-inch layer of high-density support foam and 3 inches of gel-infused PureFlow ventilated memory foam that conforms to your shape, the gel technology also helps regulate your body temperature so you get a good night's sleep, whether it's a humid summer eve or a cold winter night.

This is your last chance to enjoy the massive savings for Overstock's Labor Day clearance sale, which also includes free shipping on everything. Get these deals before they're gone!

