Last chance: Shop the best early Black Friday deals under $100 at the Amazon Prime Sale before it ends tonight
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale ends tonight, October 12, and tons of deals are live ahead of Black Friday 2022.
The second Amazon Prime Day deals event features exclusive discounts across all categories for Prime members—get ready by signing up for Amazon Prime now.
It's the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and we are absolutely living for the incredible deals we're spotting this week. From heavily discounted AirPods to marked-down Advent calendars, we're having the most fun sifting through the absolute best deals you can shop. If you're looking for the best deals on a budget, we've broken down the top deals you can shop under $100 below—but act fast: these deals end at midnight.
Right now, there are a number of great deals you can shop at all price ranges. We're including lightning deals, flash sales and coupons, so make sure you act fast because these promotions could change any minute. Here are the best Prime Day deals we've found under $100, broken down by $25 increments.
The top 10 Prime Day deals under $100
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Lightning Charging Case for $89.99 (Save $70)
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit for $29.99 (Save $16)
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pokemon for $41.81 (Save $18.18)
The best Prime Day deals under $100
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $99.99 (Save $99.96)
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $99.99 (Save $50)
Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV for $99.99 (Save $80)
Boss Office Products Ergonomic Works Drafting Chair from $96.82 (Save $17.09)
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Lightning Charging Case for $89.99 (Save $70)
Arlo Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for $89.99 (Save $40)
The best Prime Day deals under $75
Crosley Vintage Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable for $64.64 (Save $15.31)
Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) Bundle for $59.99 (Save $89.99)
Rusk W8less Professional Ceramic and Tourmaline Str8 Iron for $55.97 (Save $23.98)
Elemis Plumping Facial Cooling Sleep Mask for $54.40 (Save $13.60)
Luna Controller with Phone Clip Bundle for $52.98 (Save $30)
The best Prime Day deals under $50
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper from $44.95 (Save up to $15)
Sun Joe SWJ599E 14-Inch 9-Amp Tree Limb Master Electric Handheld Chainsaw for $49 (Save $10)
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pokemon for $41.81 (Save $18.18)
Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper for $39.99 (Save $23)
Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone for PC for $39.99 (Save $10)
JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock for Kids for $39.98 with on-page coupon (Save $20.01)
Willow & Everett Gooseneck Electric Kettle for $39.01 (Save $10.98)
Levoit 3L Humidifier & Cool Mist Top Fill Oil Diffuser for $38.96 (Save $15.03)
LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar for $36 (Save $8.99)
SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Gaming Headset for $33.98 (Save $36.01)
Melissa & Doug Wooden Dashboard Steering Wheel for $32.78 (Save $37.21)
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5-Tier Multipurpose Shelf for $32.10 (Save $10.93)
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit for $29.99 (Save $16)
Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds for $29.99 (Save $20)
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $29.95 (Save $20)
TEXFIT Men's Hoodies, 2-Pack from $28.49 with on-page coupon (Save up to $1.50)
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans from $27.80 (Save up to $41.70)
Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera for $26.99 with on-page coupon (Save $8)
The best Prime Day deals under $25
Budding Joy Large Storage Bags 6-Pack for $23.99 with on-page coupon (Save $21)
AsperX 10000mAh USB C Output Portable Charger Power Bank 2-Pack from $22.95 (Save $7)
Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts Shapewear from $22.39 (Save up to $30.61)
Simple Houseware 3-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer for $20.97 (Save $7.02)
Amazon Basics AA Rechargeable Batteries 16-Pack for $19.48 (Save $8.51)
Champion Women's Authentic 7/8 Tight Leggings from $17.50 (Save up to $17.50)
Kasa Smart Light Bulb 2-Pack for $16.99 with on-page coupon (Save $8)
Discovery Kids Gemstone Dig STEM Science Kit for $12.97 (Save $7.02)
Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for $11.98 (Save $10.01)
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones from $9.99 (Save $3 to $11.74)
TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Plushie from $9.34 (Save $4.50 to $5.64)
L.O.L. Surprise Glitter Color Change Doll for $8.99 with on-page coupon (Save $2.75)
What is the Prime Early Access sale?
The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first-ever Prime Early Access sale is set for today, October 11, and Wednesday, October 12. Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, Amazon Prime members can expect Black Friday-level prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.
When is the Prime Early Access sale?
The Prime Early Access sale officially starts today, October 11, and continues through Wednesday, October 12, this year.
